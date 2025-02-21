Derry City 1 Bohemians 0

MICHAEL Duffy's impressive goalscoring streak against Bohemians continued with another stunning free-kick from the winger as Derry City got their campaign up and running at Brandywell.

The talented winger, who netted just five goals last season in the league, took his tally to two from two with a sublime curling effort after just 10 minutes.

Duffy scored five in his last seven against Bohemians, including two sensational goals in last season's FAI Cup semi-final and this strike was worthy of the three points on this occasion.

Michael Duffy's free kick beats Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot. Photograph: George Sweeney

There’s been no shortage of talking points during Derry boss Tiernan Lynch’s opening two matches in the League of Ireland and he was sent to the stands alongside his counterpart Alan Reynolds following a melee in front of the dugouts after 16 minutes.

Referee Marc Lynch flashed red cards to both managers for leaving their technical areas after both sets of players and benches got involved in a tussle for the ball following a robust Shane Ferguson tackle in front of the Bohemians dugout.

The swirling wind made conditions difficult and French striker Lys Mousset had a glorious chance with a free header from six yards to get Bohs level but fluffed his lines.

It was a real comedown for the Dubliners after last Sunday's record breaking Dublin derby win at the Aviva over Shamrock Rovers as Lynch made his Brandywell debut a winning one.

Derry City players celebrate Michael Duffy's first half goal. Photograph: George Sweeney

There was a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off in memory of the late ardent Derry City supporter and well known videographer Vinny Cunningham who passed away recently. And in the 58th minute there was a rendition of ‘Teenage Kicks’ as supporters lit their phone torches in a touching tribute to Vinny who passed away after a short illness aged 58.

Brandywell boss, Lynch made one change to his starting line-up from their opening night loss to Shelbourne at Tolka Park with Sadou Diallo replacing Pat Hoban in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

His counterpart Reynolds brought in Preston North End loanee Kian Best for his debut alongside teenage winger Rhys Brennan as John Mountney and Dayle Rooney dropped to the bench.

New signing from Crystal Palace Sean Grehan - who was reportedly a target for Derry - started on the bench.

Derry City players pay tribute to the late Vinny Cunningham at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

The Brandywell men started brightly and carved open the Bohs defence in the opening five minutes. Adam O'Reilly found Dom Thomas on the right who got beyond the last defender but James Talbot got enough on his effort which went narrowly wide of the post.

Playing with a strong wind at their backs, it was a confident start from the home side and they hit the front on 10 minutes in some style.

Duffy, who was fouled 25 yards from goal, picked himself up to take the resultant free-kick and curled it into the top corner.

Moments later there was a flashpoint in front of the Bohemians dugout after a tackle involving Derry's Shane Ferguson and both sets of players got involved in a melee. Match referee Marc Lynch flashed a yellow card to the Derry full-back before sending both Reynolds and Lynch to the stands.

Kian Best delivered a superb free-kick from a promising position on the left side of the penalty area and Mousset somehow sent a free header from six yards over the crossbar.

Duffy tried his luck once again from a free-kick, this time from further out but Talbot got down smartly to parry the ball clear.

Boyce found Thomas in space on the edge of the box with a brilliant crossfield pass. The Scotsman skipped past Best and crossed low across the face of the net but Boyce couldn't get a touch with the goal at his mercy.

Bohs made one change at the break as Grehan, who recently completed his loan move from Crystal Palace, replaced Rob Cornwall at the heart of defence.

And the visitors created two decent chances in the opening five minutes. Firstly Brennan's strike was saved by Brian Maher before Mousset got on the end of Best's cross and his looping header nestled on the top of the net.

Connor Parsons came close with another close range header as Bohs began to pen Derry into their own half.

Ben Doherty, returning from a long term hamstring injury entered the fray for Ferguson and received the biggest cheer of the night for a crunching tackle on Liam Smith.

Paul McMullan came off the bench for the final eight minutes of the match for his 50th consecutive appearance for Derry City, the Scotsman featuring in every game since making his debut in July 2023! The former Dundee winger became just the 13th player to achieve the feat for the Foylesiders in the past 40 years!

Sam Todd who was heavily criticised for his involvement in all three of Shelbourne's goals last week in the 3-1 loss made an important tackle to thwart a dangerous Bohemians attack on the 18 yards line deep into stoppage time before Ross Tierney flashed a shot wide of the target.

Derry defended resolutely during six minutes of stoppage time to clinch a first win of Lynch's Brandywell reign as they look ahead to another home encounter against Waterford next week.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Todd, Ferguson (Doherty 62) ; Diallo (Benson 62), Winchester, O’Reilly; Thomas (McMullan 82), Boyce (Hoban 72), Duffy.

Bohemians; Talbot; Smith, Cornwall (Grehan h-t), Kavanagh, Best (Buckley 71); Devoy, Morahan (McDonnell 60), Tierney; Parsons, Mousset (Whelan 71), Brennan (Rooney 60).

Referee: Marc Lynch