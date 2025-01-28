Derry City goal scorer Robbie Benson, left, is congratulated by Carl Winchester. Photograph: George Sweeney

MICHAEL Duffy bagged a brilliant brace as Derry City retained the Billy Kee Memorial Cup with a five-star performance against Institute Football Club at Brandywell on Tuesday night.

City boss Tiernan Lynch will have been delighted with the evening's work in front of a packed Mark Farren Stand as many Derry fans got their first opportunity to get a glimpse of new signings.

And they certainly didn't disappoint with Derry looking sharp against their Irish Championship opponents who were simply out-classed for much of the night with goalkeeper Arlo Doherty merely a bystander throughout.

Derry City’s Michael Duffy scores the first of his two goals against Institute. Photograph: George Sweeney

The five goals were of the highest quality from the Candy Stripes on a hugely productive night for Lynch's troops who continue to warm-up for that mouth-watering opening clash of the new season against Shelbourne at Tolka Park in two weeks' time.

New signing Robbie Benson got the ball rolling for the Brandywell men with a sublime goal after 17 minutes as he took the ball down with a deft touch before applying a neat finish from close range.

Duffy got in on the act 10 minutes later with a cracking strike from just inside the penalty area which nestled into the roof of the 'Stute net.

Dom Thomas, who arrived from Queen's Park, was one of the stand-out performers in the first half with his willingness and ability to get at the 'Stute defence at every opportunity and he was rewarded with a goal seven minutes before the half-time break when he curled superbly into the far corner of the net.

Derry City’s starting eleven against Institute. Photograph: George Sweeney

Substitute Ciaron Harkin was eager to impress and looked sharp as Lynch rang the changes in the second half and he was in the thick of the action for Derry's next two goals.

The Creggan man delivered a fantastic ball over the top for Duffy to chase on the hour mark and the winger obliged, finishing expertly with a cheeky lob over the head of the 'Stute keeper.

A pre-season fixture wouldn't be complete without the obligatory goal from in-form youngster Sean Patton who continued his hot-streak with a clinical finish with two minutes to go.

It was an emphatic win for this new-look Derry side as Lynch further integrated his new signings with Gavin Whyte, Liam Boyce, Carl Winchester, Shane Ferguson, Thomas and Benson all getting minutes under their belt.

Lynch won't be getting too carried away but certainly there's promising signs from this most recent showing as he gears up for another test on Friday night against Ballymena United on the back of wins over Sligo Rovers and ‘Stute.

With Brian Maher, Pat Hoban, Ben Doherty and Danny Mullen amongst the faces watching on in the Mark Farren Stand and Cameron Dummigan making his way back from injury, Lynch has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal this season.

Ex-Hearts striker Boyce looked a handful for the 'Stute defence early on and he almost got off the mark when his shot on the turn was parried clear by Fintan Doherty.

Derry broke the deadlock in impressive fashion when Benson latched onto a cross from the left with a delicate touch to take it down under pressure and deftly steered it into the bottom corner - a beautifully taken strike from the ex-Dundalk man who was relishing his advanced role.

Thomas' inswinging cross from the right was met by a glancing header from Liam Boyce but the 'Stute keeper gathered cleanly on 25 minutes.

Derry doubled their lead on 27 minutes when Duffy jinked past his man on the left flank before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.

Thomas was looking lively on the right wing and his dangerous cross into the six yard box evaded everyone but Doherty needed to be alert to parry the ball clear.

The Scotsman announced his arrival with a quality finish seven minutes before the break when curling into the far corner of the 'Stute net.

Whyte forced a save from the feet of Doherty moments later from close range as the game threatened to unravel for the Irish Championship outfit.

Lynch rang the changes at half-time with Ciaron Harkin, Duncan Idehen, Paul McMullan and triallist, former Dundalk and Lincoln City defender Hayden Cann entering the fray. Off went Thomas, Winchester, Sam Todd and Mark Connnolly.

'Stute created problems for the new-look centre-half partnership of Cann and Idehan early on but once the game settled Derry further increased their lead.

And it was another superbly crafted goal involving Idehen and Harkin with the latter playing a stunning ball over the top of the last 'Stute defender for Duffy to run onto. The Galliagh man delicately lobbed the advancing keeper from 16 yards for his second.

Cue a raft of changes from the Candy Stripes boss as Liam Boyce, Duffy, Ronan Boyce, Benson and Whyte made way. In came Sadou Diallo, Adam O'Reilly. Sean Patton, Glenn McCourt and Cade McGrath.

McMullan did well to drive into the penalty area and his low strike from an acute angle was saved by the keeper who managed to steer it away from the danger area.

Derry created an excellent chance to make it five and the move began with an nonchalant swivel at the heart of defence from Harkin turned his man before delivering a searching pass to find the run of McMullan. The Scotsman pulled it back to Diallo who fired high over the bar.

McMullan was instrumental in the fifth Derry goal when he raced onto a loose ball before finding the feet of Patton who continued his pre-season scoring run with a clinical finish into the corner of the net from just inside the box with two minutes to go.

It wrapped up an encouraging evening for Derry as Mark Connolly lifted the Billy Kee Cup in front of the appreciative support.

Derry City: A. Doherty; R. Boyce, M. Connolly, S. Todd, S. Ferguson; D. Thomas, G. Whyte, C. Winchester, R. Benson, M. Duffy; L. Boyce; Subs: C. Harkin, A. OReilly, P. McMullan, S. Diallo, H. Cann, C. McGrath, D. Idehan, S. Patton, A. Heaney, G. McCourt, L. Mullan.

Institute: F. Doherty; C. Porter, B. Diau, Z. McAuley, S. Doherty; B. McLaughlin, D. Brown, B. Barr, A. Hegarty' M/ Kennedy, C. Burke; Subs - G. Muldoon, O. Duffy, M. McLaughlin, R. McDermott, G. Aduaka, P. Lynch, L. Carlin, C. Deery, R. Fitzpatrick, T. McLaughlin, C. McLaughlin.