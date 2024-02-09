Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MICHAEL Duffy netted a brace as a slick Derry City rounded off their promising pre-season campaign with a convincing victory over Dundalk behind closed doors at Oriel Park.

It was the Candy Stripes’ final friendly fixture before the big League of Ireland kick-off next Friday night when Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops host Drogheda United at Brandywell.

Derry have been churning through the gears over recent weeks with their new signings, Pat Hoban and Daniel Kelly seamlessly slotting into their new surroundings and they returned to their own stomping ground this afternoon for their final warm-up before their competitive debuts next week.

And with seven days to go, Higgins will be in confident mood following this latest showing as ex-Dundalk winger Duffy netted twice and striker Danny Mullen netted the other against a near full strength Lilywhites outfit.

Goalkeeper Brian Maher was between the sticks for Derry once again as he looks to have fully recovered from his arm injury which hampered his preseason preparations and overall the signs are good heading into the new campaign.