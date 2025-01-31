Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City 1 Ballymena United 0

MICHAEL Duffy has been tasked by Tiernan Lynch to increase his goal contributions this season and the talented winger once again demonstrated his scoring prowess with an 83rd minute winner against Ballymena United at Brandywell on Friday night.

Duffy hit double figures for goals last season including a memorable brace in the FAI Cup semi-final win against Bohemians at Dalymount.

On a night of missed opportunities in front of the posts it was Duffy's thunderous strike, after Paul McMullan found his run with a clever free-kick, which sealed the win.

Derry City’s starting eleven against Ballymena United. Photograph: George Sweeney

City boss Lynch is hoping for another big season in front of goal from the experienced wideman and he's looked sharp in pre-season as he followed up his brilliant double against Institute on Tuesday night with that terrific finish.

It could've been a much bigger margin but Derry did have a penalty claim controversially turned down in the first half, Mark Connolly hit the post with a header in the second, Daithi McCallion's defensive header hit his own crossbar and substitute Pat Hoban's tap-in was ruled out for offside late on.

Nevertheless it was another productive night for Lynch's troops who look in good shape going into the season opener in two weeks' time.

Lynch made four changes from the team that started that Billy Kee Memorial Cup Final against 'Stute with Adam O'Reilly, Sadou Diallo, Paul McMullan and trialist Hayden Cann lining out against the Irish Premiership outfit.

Matchwinner Michael Duffy in action against Ballymena United. Photograph: George Sweeney

New signings Carl Winchester, Shane Ferguson and Gavin Whyte, who all started that 5-0 win over 'Stute, had the night off while Dom Thomas started on the bench.

Also on the bench for the first time during this pre-season campaign was striker Pat Hoban who has made his way back from injury.

Derry coach Patrick McEleney lined out for the Sky Blues in the middle of the park while Derry Academy graduate Daithi McCallion started at the heart of defence flanked by Conor Barr - on loan from the Candy Stripes.

The home side began brightly and the first real chance of the game arrived on 16 minutes when Robbie Benson's inswinging free-kick agonisingly evaded the outstretched foot of Mark Connolly at the back post.

Two minutes later Diallo spread it wide to McMullan who held up the ball before finding Ronan Boyce on overlap. The Ramelon lad cut it back into the path of Adam O'Reilly but the Cork man fired narrowly wide of the post.

There was controversy on 28 minutes when Liam Boyce attempted to flick the ball around Daithi McCallion inside the box and it struck the hand of the Ballymena defender but referee Warren Harvey waved play on. His assistant on the near side had a different view of the incident and waved for a penalty but after a quick discussion between the officials, the man in the middle stood firm much to the disappointment of the home fans.

McMullan was threatening on the right wing and was denied on 35 minutes by goalkeeper Sam Johnston who turned his shot behind for a corner.

Sixty seconds later Liam Boyce did well to feed the ball through to McMullan inside the penalty area but the Scotsman screwed his shot into the safe hands of the keeper.

Boyce was fouled by Stephen O'Donnell on the edge of the box and went down clutching his ankle. After a short stoppage the Belfast man was back on his feet and Michael Duffy stood over the resultant free-kick. The winger sent a curling effort goalwards but Johnston was equal to it.

Moments later Duffy was fouled in a similar position by Conor Barr and his right footed free kick needed to be parried clear by the Ballymena keeper.

Derry had a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock two minutes into the second half when Benson floated a free-kick towards the back post but Connolly's downward header struck the foot of the post.

Diallo did well to clip in a cross towards a crowded six yard box and McCallion was fortunate to see his defensive header crash off his own crossbar.

McMullan really should've scored on 64 minutes when Boyce's glancing header fell to him in space at the back post but his wayward strike went across goal and wide.

Ronan Boyce played a one-two with substitute Hoban on the edge of the box before firing wide of the target with a side-footed effort as Derry continued to look for that opening goal.

McMullan received a brilliant return pass from Hoban with 11 minutes to go but the winger's first time strike was saved by the keeper.

The Candy Stripes finally broke the deadlock in emphatic fashion on 83 minutes after a quick free-kick from McMullan caught the Ballymena defence napping. Duffy was alert and powered his first time shot into the corner of the net - his third goal in two pre-season games this week.

Ballymena had a great chance to equalise in the final minute when Ronan Boyce lost possession deep inside the visitor's half as sub Johnny McMurray broke at pace and played Joe Moore into space just inside the penalty area but his strike was saved by the outstretched leg of Doherty.

Hoban had the ball in the back of the net in stoppage time as he slotted Thomas' searching pass into the net from four yards but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside to deny the Galwegian as it finished 1-0.

Derry City: Arlo Doherty, Trialist A, Mark Connolly, Sam Todd, Adam O’Reilly, Sadou Diallo, Robbie Benson (Thomas 66), Paul McMullan (Patton 85), Liam Boyce (Hoban 66), Michael Duffy.

Ballymena United: Sam Johnston, Aaron Jarvis, Daithi McCallion, Stephen O’Donnell, Conor Barr, Trialist (Moore 59) , Donal Rocks (Trialist b 71), Patrick McEleney (Luke Hawe 56), Kian Corbally, Andy Scott (McMurray 71), Success Edogun (James Hood 56)

Referee: Warren Harvey.