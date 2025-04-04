Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​MICHAEL Duffy is delighted with his nomination for March's SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Player of the Month award but he'd gladly sacrifice personal accolades for more points on the board for Derry City.

​The 30 year-old winger has been in top form, scoring FOUR of Derry's five goals scored so far and his contribution has earned the Brandywell club SEVEN of their eight points.

It's been far from a one-man show with Derry's early defensive concerns allayed after two solid clean sheet performances on the road but Duffy scored the winning goal against Sligo Rovers and earned two man-of-the-match awards last month.

There's no doubting Duffy will be instrumental in any success Tiernan Lynch's side achieve this season and he's desperate to continue his goalscoring run against Cork City on Foyleside tonight.

"I'm sure the goals will come for the team," he said. "We're working hard on it in training. It just happens to be me scoring at the minute but I'm sure that will change soon.

"That's my job and that's what I want to do every game I play. I want to score goals and set up goals and I'm happy I'm doing that at the minute. Hopefully it continues.

"It is a bit frustrating [lack of goals] but we're working on it every day. The last three games especially, you can take loads of positives from them. The last home game we were creating a lot of chances and the ball just wouldn't go in the net for us.

"We'll just be thinking positively. We're looking forward to getting back to the Brandywell on Friday and hopefully we put on a big performance and get the three points."

Michael Duffy has scored four goals for Derry City so far this season. Photograph: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

The former Celtic winger hasn't won a player of the month award since his memorable 2018 title-winning season with Dundalk and he knows he's up against several strong nominees.

Cork City centre back Milan Mbeng has also been nominated alongside Galway duo Moses Dyer and Killian Brouder. Drogheda's Darragh Markey and Shelbourne midfielder Kerr McInroy make up the list.

Duffy insists it is the collective prize rather than personal acclaim he is seeking on Friday as City return to Brandywell tonight aiming for a third win of the season.

"It's great to be put up for those awards," said Duffy who last won the accolade while representing Dundalk back in September 2019. "It shows you're playing well and it's always good to be getting recognised.

"I haven't won one of those awards in a long time so it would be nice to win it but there's other players there who have had brilliant months themselves. So we'll just see what happens.

"My main thing is that Derry wins every week and plays well. If personal things come along like that then that's a bonus."

Duffy scored a stunning winning goal into an empty North Stand in the 1-0 victory over Bohemians at the end of Februrary and he believes the new stand will add to the atmosphere at Brandywell.

"Our form is definitely picking up and we're confident going into Friday. We know it will be a tough game as every game is in this league but we'll be focusing on ourselves.

"The new stand is opening. The atmosphere has been brilliant anyway but hopefully that adds to it so we're looking forward to it.

"The stand looks the part. The last two home games people were really struggling to get tickets so that's good that more people want in. The atmosphere will be brilliant when that gets packed up and hopefully it drives us on a bit more.

"Two home games now so we'll be hoping to pick up six points and that starts on Friday.

"There's a good run of fixtures now we can hopefully take off and get plenty of points on the board. That's what we're looking to do."