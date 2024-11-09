Derry City winger Michael Duffy has his eyes on a FIFTH FAI Cup victory.

​MICHAEL Duffy returned to his hometown club in 2021 with the intention of winning trophies and on Sunday he'll get the chance to help write another chapter in Derry City's love story with the FAI Senior Cup.

​The 30 year-old winger had no shortage of options when his trophy-laden stay with Dundalk was coming to an end with Shamrock Rovers among the various rival clubs vying for his signature.

Ruaidhrí Higgins' powers of persuasion and the pulling power of reuniting with his boyhood club and being close to his family were significant factors when making his decision to sign a four-year deal with the Brandywell men.

Ultimately it was the chance to add to his personal medal collection and the upward trajectory Derry City were on which enticed him back to Foyleside with his partner Emily.

Michael Duffy celebrates his second goal against Bohemians in the FAI Cup semi-final at Dalymount Park.

And while there's no hiding his disappointment at Derry's latest failed bid to capture an elusive league title - the Holy Grail for City supporters - a second FAI Cup win in three seasons isn't a bad trophy haul! It certainly justifies his decision to return home.

"This is what we all came to the club for," insisted Duffy who has won the cup four times. "We came to win trophies and we have a chance now on Sunday.

"I can't wait, he enthused. "It's an unbelievable day for everyone. For the whole town, for the fans, all our families and the players, It's a brilliant occasion.

"Winning that cup final two years ago was the reason why I signed back for the club, to win trophies and to get one in my first year - that was a special moment in my career which I'll never forget."

The ex-Celtic wideman was reminiscing about that 2022 final over the past few days with his five year-old son Eli as they looked back on photographs of them celebrating with the trophy at the Aviva Stadium after the 4-0 win over Shelbourne.

Eli has been more excited than his father about the prospect of lifting the trophy once again on Sunday and Duffy reckons it will be extra special if they beat Drogheda this year so he can share the experience with his one year-old son Georgie who wasn't around the last time he played at the home of Irish football.

"It does make it that more special. Looking back at my photos from the last one, myself and my wee man on the pitch with my cup - that's amazing. I was showing him the pictures. He's a bit more clued in now, he's five and doesn't stop talking about football and about the final. He's really looking forward to it this year.

"I really hope that we can get the job done on Sunday and I can get the two wains on the pitch with the cup. That's special. That's what you want," he smiled.

Duffy's been the man for the big occasion this season, scoring in the 3-0 second round win over holders, St Pat's, the 2-0 win over league champions Shelbourne and he netted a memorable brace against Bohemians in the semi-final at Dalymount Park.

He's featured in SEVEN cup finals over the years and winning his fifth would be the perfect way to get over the disappointment of falling short in the league.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks for everyone involved with the club, all the fans and the players. Look. we're in the cup final and have an amazing weekend to look forward to now. Just everyone stick together for this weekend and hopefully we can put it right and come back up with the trophy and enjoy the celebrations together. That's the goal - just make things right this week!

"We were two games away from winning the league and then you don't even secure Europe which is a mad way to put it. I'm just looking at this as a cup final. A massive trophy to be won and we'll do everything in our power to win it.

"We'll enjoy the whole occasion and not put too much pressure on ourselves. It's another game of football and this is what we all want.

"Hopefully we can drive the team on. There's a lot of boys still here from two years ago who would've experienced that winning feeling and the celebrations with the fans afterwards and how good it felt. That will help us going into the game. They'll all want that same feeling and so will we. We'll try to help the team as best we can on Sunday."

A 2-1 loss against Drogheda in Co. Louth last September was a damaging one in Derry's title bid and Duffy insists they haven't forgotten how it felt as they prepare to lock horns once again on Sunday.

"It does [hurt]. I think Drogheda from the midseason break have been brilliant. They've taken points off the big teams a lot and obviously a big one against us. That was a huge game for us that night and it really dampened us and we haven't forgotten that. "We know it's going to be tough. The excitment in Drogheda will be massive too. They haven't been there in a good few years so for all their fans and players it's exciting for them as well.

"We just have to look after ourselves and prepare well this week. It's a big pitch which hopefully suits us well and we can get the ball down and play football and get the job done."

The Aviva pitch is a far cry from Brandywell's 4G surface and Duffy's excited to race into its wide open spaces.

"It's a massive pitch, loads of space and hopefully I get the space. I can't wait for it."