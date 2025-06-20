Derry City players celebrate Michael Duffy's stunning strike in the second half. Photo by Kevin Moore.

Shelbourne 0 Derry City 1

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MICHAEL Duffy's second half wonder strike against Shelbourne at Tolka Park earned Derry City a first win in Dublin this season as the Brandywell men moved into fourth place.

Tiernan Lynch hasn't enjoyed his trips to the capital this season where he had failed to win in four attempts against the four Dublin clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belfast man will remember this visit to Drumcondra fondly however, as it ended a four match winless run in the league with that stunning goal by Duff - his seventh of the season.

Liam Boyce chases down the ball against Shelbourne at Tolka Park. Photo by Kevin Moore.

While Shamrock Rovers marched on at the top with a third win on the trot, Derry moved to within three points of second placed Drogheda with two games in hand over the Co Louth men.

Liam Boyce had two big chances in the first half to give Derry the lead - his 40 yard lob over the head of Conor Kearns sailing narrowly over the bar.

Sean Boyd also had a big chance with a header and Brian Maher did brilliantly to claw out the striker's glancing effort at full stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duffy's individual brilliance on 55 minutes was worthy of the victory - a precious win for Lynch's troops who return to Dublin on Monday night to take on St Pat's.

Michael Duffy scored his seventh goal of the season in the second half against Shels.

Derry were seeking to arrest a concerning four match winless run which saw them sink down into sixth spot. Their last visit to Tolka Park proved a disastrous start to Lynch's reign in the Brandywell hotseat with the stadium plunged into darkness when the floodlights failed. Derry came away with their tails between their legs on that occasion, falling to an emphatic 3-1 loss to the champions.

Lynch made two chances to the team which drew 1-1 with Galway United at Brandywell last weekend with Liam Boyce and Sadou Diallo returning to the starting line-up at the expense of Danny Mullen and the suspended Adam O'Reilly.

Damien Duff made three chances from their morale boosting win over St Pat's at Richmond Park last Monday night with Norris and Martin replacing Ali Coote and Tyreke Wilson. Mark Coyle was a late change to the teamsheet as he was replaced by Kerr McInroy in the middle of the park with the Burt man dropping to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry striker Boyce came so close to opening the scoring with two efforts in the space of two minutes. His first arrived on seven minutes when Shelbourne's attempted clearance was charged down and when Boyce spotted Kearns wandering off his line his attempted lob from 40 yards sailed narrowly over the crossbar with the Shels keeper scrambling backwards.

Moments later Boyce found himself racing down the right side of the penalty box and with Kearns advancing off his goal Boyce opted to lob the Shels goalkeeper but it bounced agonisingly wide of the far post.

At the other end Wood crossed dangerously into the six yard box with an inswinging corner kick and Boyd rose unchallenged but headed narrowly over the crossbar.

Maher did brilliantly to claw out Boyd's glancing header from McCaffrey's cross from the right which was destined for the bottom corner before the rebound bounced off John Martin and went wide of the net on 36 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry were enjoying plenty of the ball and involved in some neat passages of play in the final 10 minutes of the match but failed to create anything of note as the teams went in scoreless at the break.

Duff was clearly unhappy with how his team finished out the half and made a double attacking substitution at the interval with Mipo Odubeko and Ellis Chapman replacing McIlroy and Martin.

It was Derry who started brightest and two minutes into the second half Diallo won the ball on the edge of the Shels penalty area and found Whyte whose first time drive from 20 yards towards the far corner was parried clear by Kearns.

Maher had a lucky escape on 53 minutes when he came to the edge of his box to clear but misjudged the flight of the ball. It fell to McCaffrey who fired towards goal and Holt retreated superbly to head clear off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost immediately at the other end Duffy broke the offside trap, ran inside, stepped over the ball and curled the ball into the top corner of the net in stunning fashion for his seventh goal of the season.

Just after the hour mark Lynch introduced fresh legs with a triple substitution. Whyte, Diallo and Liam Boyce were replaced by Robbie Benson, Paul McMullan and Danny Mullen.

John O'Sullivan was on the pitch 60 seconds when he got onto the end of McCaffrey's inswinging cross from the left but directed his header off target with 10 minutes to go.

Derry were under the cosh in the closing stages and with six minutes of added time signalled Pat Hoban came off the bench for a rare appearance and they defended resolutely to come away with three precious points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelbourne: Kearns; Ledwidge, Barrett, Bone, Caffrey; Wood (O'Sullivan 78), McIroy (Chapman h-t), Lunney, Norris (Coote 64); Martin (Odubeko h-t); Boyd (Kelly 64).

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Holt, Cann, Todd; Whyte (Benson 63), Diallo (McMullan 63), Winchester (Hoban 89), Duffy; L. Boyce (Mullen 63).

Referee - Neil Doyle (Dublin).