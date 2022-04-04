The teenager would love to put last year’s form into his suitcase and take it with him to America as he embarks on his trip Stateside.

“I can’t wait to get away and get started training over in America,” insisted Harris.

“When I came back from England and Scotland, I was in Derry and it was then that I got a call from The Rapids and they said they were interested, but there was nothing really concrete.

“To be honest I heard that they might be interested in me around Christmas time but nothing really happened until my agent started to chat with a few people at Rapids. Things started to happen very quickly from then.

“They watched me in a couple of games and got some information on me. Thankfully things got sorted pretty quickly.

“To be fair I had a great year with Derry City last year and now I want to make sure that I work hard whenever I get over to Colorado.”

The 19-year-old will join the Rapids’ MLS NEXT Pro team when he eventually arrives in Colorado and he knows he’ll need to try and hit the ground running as the Rapids Second team started their 2022 league campaign a few weeks ago when they defeated Sporting Kansas City II on penalties.

Harris also knows that he will have adjust to a higher altitude in Colorado than his native Donegal but at the moment he’s just focusing on booking flights and getting on that plane and once he lands in Colorado, he’ll begin to work hard on making his America dream a reality.

“I’m going into their second team when I finally go over to Colorado. They actually started their league campaign a few weeks ago and won on penalties so with the league now already started I really need to get over there myself as soon as possible,” he added.

“I have been training away with a personal trainer and making sure I stay fit. My aim is to start training with the Rapids seconds as soon as I get there, try to force my way into their team and then hopefully I do well.

“The climate over there is going to be tough for me at the start, there’s no doubt about that and it’s something I’m going to have to get used to. Colorado is really high above sea level, so it’s probably going to take a bit of time for me to get used to the altitude levels and stuff like that.”

The talented striker, who played his part in Letterkenny Institute of Technology’s All Ireland Cup success over Dundalk Institute of Technology in last month’s CUFL Final in Belfast, is making the big step to the US on his own but he can’t wait for the adventure to begin and hopes to get all his paperwork finalised in the coming weeks.

“I know nobody. I have looked into the Colorado Rapids team and stuff like that but, no, I’m going to America not knowing anyone,” he explained.

“But sometimes that can be a good thing and I get stuck into things.

“I will travel to Dublin soon to go to the embassy to get all my paperwork sorted and once that’s done I’ll be getting my flight booked and I’ll be in Colorado fingers crossed in the next week or two.”

Letterkenny IT coach Shane Byrne is thrilled Harris is getting his chance in America.

Byrne, who managed Harris and his team-mates to All Ireland cup glory over Dundalk IT in last month’s CUFL Final, feels the talented front man has all the attributes to play at the highest level.

“Michael has a great attitude,” insisted Byrne.

“He’s a good trainer and he has got a lot of attributes which would be in his favour for him to progress as a footballer. Those attitude and attributes I feel will definitely help him on his path to potential full-time professional.”

Byrne believes his work-rate and desire, both on and off the pitch, will play a major role in any success that comes Harris’ way over the next few years.

“Michael works hard every day, he never missed training and his attitude was top drawer,” added Byrne.