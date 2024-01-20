Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MIKHAIL Kennedy netted a brace against Ballyclare Comrades including a sublime 95th minute volley to send Institute top of the NIFL Championship table at Brandywell.

Long time leaders Dundela lost convincingly to Bangor on Friday night and so the incentive for Kevin Deery's troops was to leapfrog the East Belfast men with a home win. And Kennedy's second and third goals since signing from Crusaders at the start of the month were enough to see off fifth placed Comrades who must play the remainder of the season on the road due to pitch renovations at Dixon Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was far from plain-sailing in the wintry conditions with a strong wind causing problems for the home side particularly in the second half as they attempted to hold onto a slender lead as the visitors twice had goals ruled out for offside in the second half.

'Stute controlled much of the contest and Kennedy deservedly put them ahead from the penalty spot on 44 minutes after he was fouled by goalkeeper Declan Breen following a superbly worked move involving Tiernan McKinney.

And the former Charlton Athletic frontman settled the nerves on 95 minutes with a beautifully taken half volley from 25 yards into an unguarded net as 'Stute clinched an important victory which gave them a one point lead on the summit.

It was the eighth goal scored by 'Stute after 90 minutes this season - a statistic which will no doubt please Deery and his assistant Mo Mahon who will have no question marks about the character and fitness of this young side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six of Deery's January signings were named in the matchday squad with Caoimhinn Porter, Shane McGinty and Kennedy all starting a game 'Stute simply needed to win to keep the pressure on the leaders.

Institute's Mikhail Kennedy celebrates his first half penalty conversion against Ballyclare. Photograph: George Sweeney

Deery's troops were handed a boost this week after negotiating a six month loan move for Oisin Devlin who completed his two-and-a-half year deal with Larne and he kept his place in the middle of the park.

New recruit, striker B.J Banda was named on the bench as the former Finn Harps man completed his move earlier in the week to bolster Deery's attacking options after a relatively dry January in front of the posts.

It was the visitors who were first to threaten on six minutes and they really should've done better when the ball was fired low across the goalmouth but Michael Morgan couldn't get that vital touch while at full stretch inside the six yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a let off for 'Stute who had a big chance to go in front themselves on 11 minutes when Shaun Leppard found the run of Harris with a searching pass over the top but the striker delayed his shot and allowed Declan Breen to come and claim.

Shane Boyle somehow screwed hos header wide of the target from Tiarnan McKinney's free-kick into the box from the right with the goal at his mercy just past the half hour mark.

The breakthrough arrived 60 seconds before the half-time interval from the penalty spot. It came from a lovely move involving Kennedy and McKinney on the edge of the box as the pair exchanged a neat one-two. Kennedy got onto the end of an exquisite reverse pass from McKinney and as he attempted to round the keeper he was dragged to the ground.

Referee Glenn Buchanan immediately pointed to the spot and Kennedy picked himself off the ground and fired the spotkick down the middle to break the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comrades keeper Breen denied Kennedy six minutes into the second half from a narrow angle and Boyle's effort from the rebound was deflected behind for a corner.

Michael Morgan tried his luck with a curling effort from 25 yards and it looked plain-sailing for Gareth Muldoon but he sliced his attempted punch and it screwed wide of the post for a corner.he misjudged the flight of the ball and it spun off his gloves and fortunately behind for a corner.

Donnelly had the ball in the back of the net for the visitors on 83 minutes but the assistant referee's flag was raised for offside.

Once again Ballyclare found the net two minutes into stoppage time when Alan McMurty's effort was turned into the path of substitute Darius Roohi at the back post but he had strayed into an offside position and it was ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes into added time the impressive Dylan King launched the ball forward in an attempt to waste time and when Breen came to punch it clear on the edge of the box it fell to Kennedy who struck it first time into the empty net from 25 yards to seal the points and take Stute top of the table as they look towards next Tuesday's North West Senior Cup Final against Limavady United at Brandywell.

Institute: G. Muldoon; C. Porter (P. McClure 84), S. ;Leppard, D. King, S. Boyle (B. Deane 89); M. Harris, E. Tweed, O. Devlin, T. McKinney (O. McLaughlin 71); S. McGinty ( BJ. Banda 71); M. Kennedy; Subs Not Used: F. Doherty, K. McLaughlin, D. Farren.

Comrades: D. Breen; O. McConville, L. Hassin, C. McCurry (D. Roohi 86), T. Gilmour, C. Donnelly, M. Morgan( C. McWilliams-Small 83), B. Higgins, L. McGreevy, G Donnelly, A. McMurty (B. Healy 59); Subs Not Used - R. Maher, C. McGuinness, H. Wylie.