​MIKHAIL Kennedy believes his decision to leave Irish Premiership club Crusaders and join Institute in the Championship has already been justified as the ex-Charlton frontman has rediscovered his spark.

Institute’s Mikhail Kennedy crosses the ball into the Crumlin Star penalty area. Photo: George Sweeney

​Kennedy had several options in both the Irish Premiership and League of Ireland First Division but opted to join up with Kevin Deery's troops and help their bid to gain promotion to the top flight.

He couldn't have asked for a better start to his 'Stute career as he added an assist in the 2-0 extra-time Irish Cup win over Crumlin Star on his debut last Saturday and netted a crucial equaliser in the 2-1 comeback victory over league leaders Dundela at Wilgar Park on Tuesday night as he made his league bow for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s no stranger to the Championship having netted 17 goals for Dergview last season - form which earned him a move to Seaview in the summer.

Institute’s Mikhail Kennedy crosses the ball into the Crumlin Star penalty area. Photo: George Sweeney

However, he doesn't view his move back home to Brandywell-based 'Stute as a step down but rather 'a step forward in his career'.

"It's a brilliant start for me. You just want to score straight away. I wanted to score on Saturday but I set up the first for big Bobby (Deane) so I'll take that. I actually had one blocked by the keeper at 1-0 too which stopped me from scoring as well.

"As a striker you want to score goals. At Crusaders I had one start and one goal and it wasn't easy to leave there because the manager was adamant I was part of his plans and I knew I would get in soon but to see what Institute is building at the moment with Kevin [Deery] and Mo [Mahon] it was too hard to turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did have quite a few offers to stay in the Premiership but what they're building and what they've asked me to come in and do with my experience which is probably the only thing they were lacking - it was too attractive for me and I told them I would come and play and try and do something special with Institute.

"The travelling was tough to Belfast and if I was under 25 I would've stayed because you're taking a big cut in wages but at 27 and after what I've been through it's not about that anymore, it's about playing and helping the younger lads.

“That was what I was considering in my decision-making. Playing week in and week out is better than sitting watching, no matter what level it's at.

"So dropping down, it's not really a drop down because there’s not much between the top of the Championship and probably the bottom six in the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it's not that much of a step down and I know the league so I see it as a step forward in my career.

"It wasn't an easy decision. It's hard to leave the Premiership when you're at a really big club. I've had a good career and been to high levels and for me it's about playing games now.

"That’s when I'm happy, when I'm playing and scoring and taking on that role as one of the experienced players and helping others - that gives me fulfilment.”

Playing at Brandywell is also a bonus in front of his friends and family and he’s hoping the club can attract more Derry City fans to games and help them in their push for promotion over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The attendances have improved and if we can get a few more out over the next few weeks and help us it would be great because you’re watching a group of Derry boys hopefully do something special.

"When you’e playing in front of your family there’s nothing better.”

Kennedy certainly wants to contribute as much as he can over the next six months and help guide 'Stute back to the top flight of Irish League football and they're well poised at the halfway mark after that win over Dundela which sees them level on points with the East Belfast outfit on the summit.

The loan signing of full-back Caoimhin Porter from Derry City will bolster their ranks while former Finn Harps striker BJ Banda and experienced midfielder Shane McGinty are also expected to join Deery’s revolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshing his squad at the perfect time, Deery will be hoping they continue their five match unbeaten run on Saturday when they travel to Portadown to play Annagh.

"Annagh and Ballyclare are the next two and they're both winnable games but going to Portadown isn’t easy.

"It's really tough away places with experienced players but the confidence from these last two games is massive. Now we’ll need the experienced heads like Cormac Burke who has been here before, it's that old cliche but it’s one game at a time and that’s how you approach it because you can get excited and think you'll win the league or go on a cup run but we’ve a lot of massive games coming up and now there's a target on our back.

"You want to beat the team on top of the league and we have to keep the lads focussed and not get too high after our wins. We will lose games and it'll be about picking people up after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming into the business end of the Championship it does get frantic. If we're going to win this league or get promoted, we're going to need calm heads in tough situations. Especially like against Dundela on Tuesday night going 1-0 down. Most teams would crumble. The same against Crumlin on Saturday. We were getting battered for a little bit which was to be expected because that was their cup final but what impressed me was their calmness and belief we could win the game.