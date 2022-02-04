New Derry City arrivals excite Cameron McJannet

The 23-year-old, who joined the Candy Stripes in August 2020, believes the likes of Brian Maher, Cameron Dummigan, Shane McEleney, Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney, Matty Smith and Brandon Kavanagh have only helped the squad and the quality, even in training, has gone up massively and the feel good factor around the club is great.

“Every single player we have added has been sound, they are all great lads. They have all brought a real positive vibe to the place and they aren’t half bad players either and that’s a bonus,” he joked.

“Whenever you bring players in like we have then yeah our standard is only going to go up and yeah that’s what has happened.

Derry City defender Cameron McJannet in pre-season action against Drogheda United. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

“Adding to the squad is only going to build healthier competition and whenever you have healthy competition for places then it only makes you step up your game more.

“We want to be challenging ourselves and the gaffer Ruaidhrí will keep our standards as high as possible and that will only help us throughout the season.

“The lads who have been in the squad since I have been here I have got time to understand them, but the new lads who have come in are now getting to understand us and that’s what pre-season is all about, getting everyone working hard to be on the same wavelength.

“If you look whenever I first came to the league there was probably just two teams realistically who were challenging for the league, but now a lot of teams are thinking they can do something special and that’s exactly what you want as a player, so it’s really good and exciting and I’m looking forward to the season.”

With Higgins bringing in former Waterford manager Alan Reynolds as his number two, the centre-back, who has built a solid partnership alongside Eoin Toal, has admitted that pre-season training has been tough but enjoyable.

McJannet, who spent four years at Stoke City after joining from Luton Town, feels the Brandywell men’s start to the 2022 season is tough but facing Dundalk at Oriel Park and beginning their home campaign against the champions Shamrock Rovers, in front of the RTE cameras is exactly what all players want and that’s being involved in the big games.

“We have been getting our lungs stretched that’s for sure, but I’m feeling great personally and I think the boys are in all agreement that we are all feeling in top shape,” he added.

“We looked fresh and lively for parts in all our pre-season games so far and we had some great passages of play, so hopefully we can keep getting better and fitter.

“It’s a tough start but that’s what we want, we want the big games and facing the big teams, those big matches get you up for the season.”

Last season McJannet scored five goals and while he would love a similar return this year he concedes he’ll be putting all his focus into trying to keep the ball out of the Derry net.

“I should have scored at the end at Drogheda and got a winner, but hopefully once the season starts I get a few goals,” he confirmed.

“If I get as many as last year I’ll be buzzing, but to be honest it’s all about the defensive performances.