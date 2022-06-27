3. Cameron Dummigan

The versatile midfielder has been pivotal to Derry's early season success. A mainstay in the team until sustaining a groin injury in the 2-1 defeat to Sligo last month. Returning for the Drogheda match at Brandywell on June 17th, the Lurgan native then suffered a tear on the sole of his foot keeping him out for an estimated four to six weeks. If Higgins felt he could make the return leg against Riga and if the game was still in the balance, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Dummigan ran out at the Skonto Stadium. UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE VERDICT: Unlikely to be available.