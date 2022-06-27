Derry City's 2022 campaign started with a bang, a club record breaking unbeaten start to the league which saw them cruise into a six point lead at the top.
A seven match winless run, however, brought City fans crashing back to earth as the Brandywell club fell behind both Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk with their title hopes diminishing.
A key factor in Derry's slump in form was the myriad of injuries sustained by integral first team players.
Over the first half of the season, Derry lost Michael Duffy, Ciaron Harkin, Patrick McEleney, Ronan Boyce, Eoin Toal, Mattie Smith, Cameron Dummigan at various stages. Duffy and Harkin have been long term absentees but Higgins has been hamstrung by the loss of key players at crucial times in the campaign.
Nevertheless, through adversity Derry have managed to keep in touch with the leading pack going into the second half of the season.
Here is a comprehensive breakdown of Derry's current injury plight and those who have made full recoveries as the second half of the season gets up and running.
1. Michael Duffy
Returned to his hometown club with much fanfare but a hamstring injury delayed his second debut. When he returned as a 61st minute sub against Drogheda on March 14th, he was forced off less than 10 minutes later following a robust challenge by Keith Cowan. Worst fears were realised when scans revealed a fractured tibia. Reports suggest Duffy's rehabilitation is ahead of schedule and it's hoped the winger will be back in the squad soon. UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE VERDICT: It comes too soon.
2. Patrick McEleney
A hamstring injury saw him miss four matches in May, three of which Derry lost. He returned after the midseason break for the 1-1 draw against Drogheda playing 90 minutes and again played the full match against UCD at the weekend. Will be hugely influential if City are to progress in Europe. UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE VERDICT: Ready to rock
3. Cameron Dummigan
The versatile midfielder has been pivotal to Derry's early season success. A mainstay in the team until sustaining a groin injury in the 2-1 defeat to Sligo last month. Returning for the Drogheda match at Brandywell on June 17th, the Lurgan native then suffered a tear on the sole of his foot keeping him out for an estimated four to six weeks. If Higgins felt he could make the return leg against Riga and if the game was still in the balance, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Dummigan ran out at the Skonto Stadium. UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE VERDICT: Unlikely to be available.
4. Matty Smith
His arrival was met with real enthusiasm amongst the fans but the striker endured a frustrating start to his City career with injuries and a two week Covid layoff delaying his progress. Since returning to the fold as a sub against Bohemians in last April, it's been full steam ahead, scoring his first goal for the club againstSt Pat's in Inchicore. He'll be a key player against Riga. UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE VERDICT: Available.