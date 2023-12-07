New Derry City jersey proves a big hit with Ruaidhri Higgins and players
O'Neills believe the stunning new home jersey 'captures the essence of Derry with the iconic red and white Candy Stripes design' and it proved a huge hit amongst Derry City players and supporters at the official unveiling of both the home kit and new goalkeeper jersey at the O'Neill's Sports Superstore in Waterloo Place on Wednesday evening.So what was team boss Higgins' first impression of the stunning new look?
"I love it to be honest," said the Brandywell boss. "A lot of supporters I'm sure will be happy that it's back to the traditional Candy Stripes. I really like it, it's classy and all the leisurewear is really nice as well.
" So I think there will be a few Christmas presents bought over the next week or two."Asked whether the design and feel of the new strip was important to his playing staff, Higgins responded: "It's important for the players. The modern day player, let's just say when they go out on the pitch they like to look the part and why not? If you feel good, more often than not you play good."So it is a big deal for them and they like to get boots to match the kit as well," he laughed. "That's the way it's going. They're really interested in the leisure wear and training gear because they wear that more often and it seems to be really nice.
"So I'm sure the players will be really happy with it come pre-season."And Higgins is delighted with how the teamwear partnership with O'Neills has developed since the club first joined forces with one of Ireland's largest sports brands and its flagship retail store in Derry's city centre in December 2021."It's an amazing partnership. I'm not going to lie, I was sceptical at the start. I was unsure. That's how I felt but as time has gone on it's gone from strength to strength and I have to say O'Neills have been absolutely brilliant.
"Caroline [Casey] in the store here in Derry has been a breath of fresh air and has been extremely accommodating and helpful. "They've been all very helpful in how they've gone about their business and long may it continue. I can see this going on for a long time. It's amazing for our supporters to have the access that they have. They've never had it before. You can go into the town centre and walk into a shop and basically buy whatever you want so that's brilliant for supporters and given the fanbase we have now it'll work out well for everyone."More importantly, what do the players think of it? Well, defender Shane McEleney gave it the thumbs up!"I love it. It's a lot lighter than last year's. It's a bit more simplistic looking but I like the simplicity of it. To be fair it's a bit retro as well so we're all well pleased. If it's comfortable and fits nicely."The jersey is now available to purchase in the Derry City merchandise store at Brandywell while O’Neills has also be stocking the shirt online and in store from yesterday morning and both stores have reported positive sales.Brandywell store opening hours: Friday 8th Dec: 09.45 – 18:00. Alternatively order online from dcfconlinestore.comThe store at Brandywell also have a full range of gift items.