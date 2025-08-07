Institute manager Peter Hutton and assistant manager Dean Curry. (Photograph: George Sweeney)

Playr-Fit Championship Loughgall v Institute (Tonight, Lakeview Pk, 8pm) ​Institute will get their 2025 Playr-Fit Championship season off to the toughest possible start this weekend with a Friday night trip to title favourites, Loughgall (k.o. 8.00pm).

The Lakeview Park fixture represents a baptism of fire for new 'Stute manager Peter Hutton who has been busy reshaping a squad that lost 12 players in the wake of Kevin Deery's departure.

And it wasn't only on the field that the Derry City legend was forced to rebuild, he's been busy off the field too with Dean Curry coming in as his assistant, Rab Douglas as first team coach, Aodhan Campbell as goalkeeping coach and Paul Bratton appointed Academy Director.

On the pitch too there will be new faces this weekend with Hutton securing the loan captures of Aidan Tejada from Coleraine and Callum Doherty from Derry City in addition to permanent deals for goalkeeper Jack Mills, centre-half Graham Crown and striker Ciaran O'Hara.

More new faces are expected to arrive before the end of the August Transfer Window but following what he admits has been a "crazy" introduction to life as a Championship manager, Hutton is delighted to be getting down to football again.

"I've never managed or coached in the Championship so it's new territory for myself in terms of getting used to the teams, the players and all that type of thing," explained Hutton, "I have no doubt it might take a bit of time to adjust to it but, at the end of the day, it's still football.

"Loughgall are going to be one of the favourites: themselves, Limavady and Harland and Wolf will all be up there; they've all spent a few pound as well. No, it is a tough one, especially on a Friday night, away at Loughgall but that's part of the challenge

"We are not going to put too much pressure on the boys in terms of targets. We will just see how we go. We are obviously aiming to be as competitive as possible and I think we will surprise one or two people but because we have such a young squad, there are going to be bumps in the road as well but that is to be expected."

Hutton had been working with the Derry City Academy until earlier this year and his experience with local youth football is already proving beneficial to Stute with the captures Tejada and Doherty.

"We lost 12 from last season's squad, the majority of them were before I even came in. It was during that period of indecision about whether Kevin (Deery) was staying or going," added the new 'Stute boss

"It was unfortunate but that's just the hand we've been dealt so we just get on with it. It is that crazy part of the season and I'm, not sure anyone really enjoys this part, you just want to get down to the football again.

"We still have a month or but it is a difficult Transfer Window at the minute. There are teams in the division below paying twice as much as most of the championship clubs so it can be a bit crazy. It all makes it that bit more difficult (in terms of recruitment) but I'm happy enough with the people we've got in, and I'm happy enough that the people who are at Institute are at the club for the right reasons.

"We'll continue to look with a view to getting a couple more in but it's also about making sure they are there for the right reasons which is the most important thing.

"We've a good group there at the minute, some really good characters and that's what we want to do. We want to make sure we get people who are here for the right reasons.

"We are trying to have that combination of youth and experience. We've a few really good, experienced professionals who will help the young boys develop. Again it is about trying to create the right environment."

And there have been real signs of progress during pre-season as Hutton's new look team grabbed back to back scoreless draws with Sports Direct Premiership clubs Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders.

"I said it at the time, when we played Coleraine earlier in our pre-season that we were probably three weeks behind the rest in terms of preparation because I came in fairly late. It was the end of May and a lot of teams had already done their business as such in terms of signings etc.

"So we were probably a bit behind in that regard but, no, I'm happy enough with how it has been going. We had two really good games against Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders. In both games we drew 0-0 so they were good competitive games, really good tests ahead of the new season. "We are a bit light up top but we're aware of that. We lost four centre forwards before I even came in so we are trying to recruit in that particular position but it's a difficult market at the moment and, again, it has to be the right character to fit into our group.

"Ideally we want to play good football. I think you have to have your principles in terms of how you would like to play so we definitely want to play attractive football but, again, you also have to be pragmatic too. Sometimes the pitches, the environment will dictate what we can and can't do."