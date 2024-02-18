Newbuildings United made it through to the last eight of the Intermediate Cup with a fantastic three goal victory over Ballymena United Reserves on Saturday.

Ballymena Utd Res 0, Newbuildings Utd 3

Newbuildings United are through to the last eight of the McComb's Coach Travel Intermediate Cup after a fantastic three goal victory over Ballymena United Reserves at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Saturday.

Quickfire second half goals from Matthew Harkin and Jack Bradley inside an inspired 10 minute spell just after half-time set the locals on their way to a richly deserved victory, with Jack McClelland’s late insurance strike putting the seal on a highly impressive performance.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With ‘Man of the Match’ Jordan Killen pulling the strings, Newbuildings got little change from a young but very well organised and hard working Ballymena United Reserves side in the early exchanges. Indeed a tense, tight first half remained scoreless with Newbuildings’ best openings coming via a number of dangerous long throw-ins and corners which forced Ballymena’s keeper into a number of decent saves to ensure parity at the break.

With everything still to play for but aware of the need for improvement, Newbuildings came out a different side for a second half they largely controlled after Matthew Harkin’s 56th minute opener broke the deadlock and was followed eight minutes later by a second from Jack Bradley. Newbuildings wrapped up the tie with a third on 90 minutes to kill the game off and send United into the quarter-finals.

Afterwards a Newbuildings spokesperson thanked supporters who made the journey and paid tribute to sponsors Heywood & Robinson Interiors, Newbuildings Cricket Club and Lynch's SPAR, Newbuildings whose support it said it greatly appreciated.

“Our last thank you goes out to Ballymena United FC for their hospitality and we would like to wish them the best of luck for the remainder of their season,” added the spokesperson, "And if there is any businesses or supporters out there who would like to sponsor any of our games, our match day supplies or the ‘Man Of The Match’ award then don’t hesitate to contact our facebook page.”