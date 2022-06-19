Newlyweds make Brandywell stop on wedding day

Lifelong Derry City supporters Carmel and James Devenney made sure they visited the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on their wedding day.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 2:38 pm

The pair got married on Saturday and made a whistle stop tour of the Candy Stripes' ground where they had a few pictures taken along with the bridal party, in the Southend Park Stand.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

Carmel and James were given a big welcome, much to their surprise, as they arrived at the Brandywell during the Palmer/McDaid Cup Final, which saw Maiden City defeat Institute after a epic penalty shoot-out.

The newlyweds, who travel up and down the country supporting Derry, admitted they missed Friday night's game against Drogheda United, much to James' disappointment and they have full confidence that Ruaidhrí Higgins' side will get back to winning ways in the coming weeks.

Derry City supporters Carmel and James Devenney pictured on their wedding day at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, on Saturday. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video
NewlywedsBrandywellCandy StripesRuaidhri Higgins