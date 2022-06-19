The pair got married on Saturday and made a whistle stop tour of the Candy Stripes' ground where they had a few pictures taken along with the bridal party, in the Southend Park Stand.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carmel and James were given a big welcome, much to their surprise, as they arrived at the Brandywell during the Palmer/McDaid Cup Final, which saw Maiden City defeat Institute after a epic penalty shoot-out.

The newlyweds, who travel up and down the country supporting Derry, admitted they missed Friday night's game against Drogheda United, much to James' disappointment and they have full confidence that Ruaidhrí Higgins' side will get back to winning ways in the coming weeks.