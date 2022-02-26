'Nights like this show Derry City's real potential' - says Ruaidhri Higgins

Match winning hero Jamie McGonigle celebrates his 95th minute strike.

However, the Derry boss reckons the chaotic scenes which followed that stunning goal were a throwback to one of the most memorable nights he experienced on Foyleside as a player - Derry's famous League Cup victory over Shelbourne back in 2006 when the City fans roared the team over the line.

The Covid pandemic had robbed League of Ireland fans of moments like those but Higgins felt Friday night's last gasp victory over the champions and the electric atmosphere at Brandywell showed the potential of both the club and the league as the fans blew the proverbial roof off the Lone Moor Road venue.

"I'm delighted," he beamed. "I probably over-reacted to be honest but it was just an amazing goal and the roof got lifted off the place. I got carried away but football is an emotional game and nights like this show the real potential of this league. It was amazing to pick up the three points.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We haven't beaten Shamrock Rovers in a long time and it was a special goal and I knew there wasn't that long left in the game so if we saw it out we were going to win it.

"You can say I'm trying to win people over, I'm not. I actually believe this is the best ground in the country when it's hopping. It really is! When we beat Shelbourne in the League Cup Final back in '06 we had nine men for 35 or 40 minutes and the reason we got over the line was because of the noise of the crowd who got right behind the team. Tonight felt quite similar to that. I just think it's a really special place to play football when there's big crowds and things are going well."

The Derry boss has been attempting to temper expectations since before a ball was kicked in earnest but four points from the opening two games against Dundalk and now Rovers leaves Higgins with quite a job on his hands if he's to play down a potential title tilt. It was a first win over Rovers since 2017 and one to be relished.

Unlike that memorable win over Shelbourne in '06, however, nothing but three points was won on Friday night in just the second of a 36 game campaign. And focus quickly shifts to the visit of Sligo Rovers to Brandywell on Monday night with the Bit O'Red buoyed by a big win over St Pat's at Richmond Park.

"Like against Dundalk, until last season, we hadn't beaten Dundalk for a long time. We hadn't beaten Shamrock Rovers since 2017. They're the best team in the country without a shadow of a doubt and we managed to beat them in the last minute of the game so that was the reason for the big celebrations.

"I'm sick of talking about expectation levels," he continued. "We've taken four points from six against two good sides but it's a 36 game season. Tonight's not worth a thing unless we go and repeat it on Monday. We have to recover well and be good professionals and hopefully the supporters can make the same level of noise as they did tonight.

"I think there's a real connection there at the minute and you could see that towards the end of last season when the crowds came back they could relate to the team and we need for that to continue if we're to be in any way shape or form, successful."

Will Patching showed confidence and composure to tuck away a big pressure penalty at the start of the season half but Rovers, with the winds at the backs, gained the initiative once sub, Dylan Watts curled his free-kick into the corner of the net to level it.

Like so many times under Higgins, this Derry side showed tenacity, character and the belief they could go on and win it. And win it they did with that most memorable of finales.

"In previous seasons when Dylan Watts scored the free kick, Shamrock Rovers would probably go on and win it but we reacted well to that goal and got the job done. They had the elements and the breeze behind them and it was about riding that out and staying in the game. You see the players they bring on, it frightens the life out of you but we managed them. We had key players in key positions who showed a bit of leadership and experience and we got the job done.

"The amount of late goals we score I always think we'll get a chance. Last week Jamie hit the bar, this week he sticks it in the top corner.

"It's a brilliant way to finish in front of a packed house and the roof lifted off the place. I think that's what football is all about. You saw through Covid the empty grounds, flat matches but tonight supporters showed how important they are to football.

"Not only Jamie. You could see the spirit in the group tonight and there were some outstanding individual performances. It's about the club tonight and the potential of this club."

McGonigle has certainly attained hero status for his winning strike, his phenomenal workrate and the fact he's already written himself into the club's history books by becoming the first EVER Derry player to score in five consecutive League of Ireland matches - a feat last matched by Alex Krstic in the First Division.

Higgins has run out of superlatives for the ex-Crusaders and Coleraine striker who has started the campaign in red-hot form but he's challenged him to keep that run going.

"Jamie loves responsibility and pressure and I think he's the first player in 30 plus years since Alex Krstic to score in five league games in a row - an amazing achievement but knowing the player and person he is, he'll want to do it 15 in a row. He loves scoring goals, he loves playing football and we're delighted to have him.

"He's an outstanding footballer. I really believe he's going to be a huge player for this club. I'm going to put a bit of pressure on him because he likes it and I think he can get 20 plus league goals if he stays fit this year."

With Michael Duffy and Matty Smith yet to feature in the team this season due to injury, Derry fans have a right to feel excited about the strides the club has taken in such a short time. Higgins, however, won't get swept up in hysteria, particularly at this early juncture in his long-term plan.

"We were missing Matty Smith and Michael Duffy. Ronan Boyce has just come back and we have to be careful with Patrick (McEleney) who has had a long period out and he's building back up.

"When we have a fully fit squad we will be a really good team but this is only three points, We're only two games into a 36 game season so it's important not to get too carried away.