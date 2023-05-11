Following a series of meetings with Derry City and Strabane District Council and Pulse Security Management N.I., the club issued a statement this week outlining the extra measures which will come into effect from the next home fixture against Dundalk on May 15th next.

Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult and "ensure that they stay with them throughout the evening. It was also stated that children will not be permitted to bring footballs into the ground 'due to the health and safety risk attached'.

Entry points to the stadium will also change with fans only permitted to enter the ground at the entrance closest to where they have tickets.

Speaking on the Journal's 'Talking Derry City' podcast this week, Mr Martin explained why the club has taken action in an attempt to 'enhance the matchday experience' for fans.

Addressing concerns about children playing football in the stands, Mr Martin said: "That's something that was brought up by the groundsmen and the security in the stadium because they have concerns that there's 10 or 20 kids running around playing their own football match behind the stand during the match.

"They shouldn't be unaccompanied in the first place but if they're going to be there and not watch the match, they need to be kept somewhere that they're not causing a danger.

"There's people walking about with hot cups of tea and hot food and we've had one instance where a man had a cup of tea knocked out of his hand by a kid playing football. We need to appeal to parents please bring your kids along, certainly if they have season tickets but keep them in their seats to watch the game."

The club statement read as follows: "Following on from a series of recent meetings with our security teams, Derry City FC would like to announce the following measures that will be in place from our next home game on 15 May.

"From that date, children under the age of 14 will only be admitted to the stadium accompanied by a parent/guardian. We would ask that those accompanying children to games ensure that they stay with them throughout the evening. Due to the health and safety risk attached, children will not be permitted to bring footballs into the ground.

"Those with terrace tickets are asked to note that these are only valid for the standing area at the side of the Mark Farren stand. They are not for entry to the Southend Park stand. Because of that, entry points to the stadium are changing from Monday night on.

"Those with Terrace tickets, or tickets for Mark Farren stand will enter via the Lone Moor Road gate. Anyone who is using the Long Tower Youth Club car park can also use the entry point at the top of the greyhound track to get to the Mark Farren side.

