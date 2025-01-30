Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​DOM THOMAS believes exciting times lie ahead for Derry City fans if his first impressions of his new club are anything to go by.

​The 28 year-old Scottish winger made a significant contribution on his Brandywell debut against Institute in the Billy Kee Memorial Cup on Tuesday night and marked a brilliant individual performance with a superbly taken goal before being replaced by Paul McMullan at half-time.

He reckoned the most pleasing aspect of the game was how everything the squad had worked on in training since he arrived transferred itself onto the pitch and he was delighted with how quickly the team has gelled together.

There's still plenty of work to do before the opening game of the season but the signs are promising for the former Queen's Park man.

Dom Thomas of Derry City skips past Benny McLaughlin of Institute. Photograph: George Sweeney

"It was a good night overall. I think we showed a lot of the stuff we've worked on in the training ground. The manager and the coaching staff have been really good - really detailed and intense training and I think we showed that on the pitch.

"It's set the standard of where we need to be. I know there's still a lot of work to do. We're obviously two weeks away from the first league game but the standard has been set.

"I think you can see we're going to be an exciting team, working hard on and off the ball with a lot of intensity.

"So it's an exciting time for Derry as a club and for the players. It was good to get a wee goal tonight but that was just a bonus.

"The main thing was the work rate and intensity and putting on a good performance. Obviously it's still early days for me anyway. It's only my second week but you can see wee patterns developing.

"The gaffer is really big on that in training and works hard on it all week. The coaching staff have it drilled and I think that's the most pleasing thing tonight, that you're seeing stuff on the training pitch carried onto the pitch on a matchday.

"We know there will be harder games this season but I think if we play the way we want to, with the intensity and work rate, it will be an exiting time.”

Thomas didn't need an invitation to take on his man against ‘Stute and Liam Boyce, Danny Mullen, Pat Hoban and Sean Patton will be licking their lips at his quality ball into the danger area.

It's not just about entertainment for the winger, however, who insists he's not afraid to put the graft in.

"When I play I try to entertain. It's the players that I enjoy going to watch myself but first and foremost, it's about work rate.

"You need to work hard for the team and earn the right to be that entertaining player. If you work hard and put in the hard runs and the graft then I think you can go and entertain.

"Hopefully the Derry fans can see that and hopefully that's what they like to watch."

Thomas looked sharp and with 30 odd games under his belt in the Scottish Championship this season, that doesn't come as a surprise. So how does he think he will manage playing League of Ireland football until November?

"It's something new but something I look forward to. I keep myself fit and sharp and feel that. Obviously I’ve played a lot of games this season but I feel good.”