Derry City new signing Alex Bannon with Tiernan Lynch.

​TIERNAN Lynch is keeping his players on their toes with the recent additions of Adam Frizzell and Alex Bannon as the Derry City boss warned 'no one is safe'.

​Derry's business in the summer transfer window is far from over but Lynch is doing his best to ensure there's no let-up in his side's recent run of form which has saw them climb to second in the table.

The club's new Head of Recruitment has wasted no time in getting deals over the line and it's understood there could be more in the pipeline. Lynch, however, was giving nothing away when quizzed on potential incomings as he 'pleaded the fifth'.

"The big thing we're trying to create now is healthy competition where no one is safe," said Lynch. "Monday morning everyone has to be bang on it if they want to be involved on Friday night."

Whether the two new signings will be involved against Waterford remains to be seen as they were both five or six weeks out of season when they signed but they've impressed the Brandywell boss in training this week.

"I think both players we've brought in will probably take a bit of time. Just where they are in their season and where we are in our season. And that's okay. We know that. It's important we build them up before we break them down. They're getting put through their paces every day.

They're two boys who seem to have a really good work ethic and know what coming to Derry meant. They knew what they were coming into and the last couple of days they've definitely embraced that.

"Alex is here on loan for a year. He's very young at 21 years of age but has a lot of senior games under his belt which was hugely important for us. He's a lad who's very comfortable in possession and brave. He wants to get on the ball and play. He can play centre back, right back and even play centre midfield so I think he'll be a great addition to the squad."

Asked if he had other irons in the fire, he laughed: "I think I'll plead the fifth at this stage."

Paul McMullan followed Dom Thomas out the Brandywell gates this week as he completed his move to Raith Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Pat Hoban is another player who's future at the club is in doubt given his lack of game time. It's understood there has been renewed interest from Irish League clubs for his signature and the player is weighing up his options.

Lynch provided an update on the situation.

"I think Pat's a top player. Everyone knows Pat's a top player and someone who wants to play every minute of every game. As of right now, that's not the case. I wouldn't expect Pat Hoban to be happy. What happens next with it, the honest answer is I don't know. As far as I'm concerned nobody has told me any different and I'm not led to believe that there's other clubs that have come in for Pat or anything like that.

"While Pat's part of what we're doing I've no doubt Pat will continue to work really hard and try his best to get into that squad and into that team. That's what good professionals do."

As for McMullan, who left after two years with the Candy Stripes, Lynch praised the Scotsman for his contribution.

"Listen, I can't speak any higher of Paul. He's a top kid. A top player. I think Paul, like any player who makes a sacrifice to leave home, he came here done really well and played a lot of minutes over the last number of seasons. He probably wasn't getting the minutes that he wanted and made the decision. It wasn't an easy decision for him. He loved the place. The fans were brilliant with him and I think he repaid that in his performances but it was just time for him to move on. He got our blessing to go back to Scotland and carry on his career."