​DERRY CITY manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has denied rumours he's been offered a new long-term contract extension, insisting ‘nothing has changed’ with regards to his contractual situation.

The 40-year-old Limavady man has one year left on his current deal but there were suggestions the Brandywell club had tabled a further two-year deal.

Higgins quashed those reports when asked about his future plans at Monday's pre-cup final press conference at Da Vinci's Hotel, claiming 'nothing has changed' in terms of contract negotiations.

However, the City boss heaped praise on chairman Mr Philip O'Doherty for his continued backing.

Ruaidhrí Higgins says talk of his Derry City future can wait until after Sunday's FAI Cup final Photo: George Sweeney

"I know that rumour was doing the rounds but there's absolutely no truth in that," Higgins said of suggestions he’d been offered a new deal.

"I've got a year left on my contract and there's been no discussions. It's all about trying to win a trophy for the club and we'll see how we move forward then."

Ideally, would he like to have the security of a new long term contract going i nto the close season?

"Listen, that's not up to me. Philip O'Doherty has been fantastic to me; very, very supportive and always positive.

"Obviously he wants to win the league, that goes without saying but he's always been supportive and has been a good backer of mine.

"But in terms of my contractual situation, nothing has changed. I'm looking forward to next week and we'll see where we go.

"The club knows where we're at. And I've spoken to Philip quite recently. He knows our plans. But those are conversations we will probably have more of after the conclusion of Sunday. We'll see what happens.

"Listen, what will be will be. I just want to focus on trying to win the cup. I'd love nothing more than for our group of players to finish the season with some silverware.

"For them and their families, and obviously our supporters and people like Philip, it would be a great way to end the year."

All eyes are on Derry's showdown with Drogheda United this Sunday at the Aviva Stadium in front of almost 40,000 supporters as it stands.

Ahead of the biggest day in the league's calendar, several of the current squad will be free agents at the season's close but one man who has entered discussions about a new contract is captain Patrick McEleney who admits talks are 'progressing'.

"It's progressing now," confirmed McEleney. "Obviously there's a few of us (out of contract) but we're chatting."

"Aye of course," he responded what asked if he was hoping to stay, "You would rather things were done already but it's going in the right direction and it will be sooner rather than later hopefully."