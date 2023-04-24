Norman Whiteside, Lee Sharpe and Bryan Robson coming to Derry for Manchester United Legends night
There will be guarantees of jaw-dropping revelations and hilarity as footballing legends, Norman Whiteside, Lee Sharpe and Bryan Robson take to the stage to talk about their incredible careers in the beautiful game as Manchester United Legends comes to Derry.
The iconic trio will discuss the games, dressing room and training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for the legendary club.
The guests will recount anecdotes of their playing days, on and off the field, and is a dream night for any football fan – especially those that are long time fans of Manchester United.
There will also be a Q&A which will enable fans to ask the players any burning questions they have always wanted answered.