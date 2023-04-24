News you can trust since 1772
Norman Whiteside, Lee Sharpe and Bryan Robson coming to Derry for Manchester United Legends night

There will be guarantees of jaw-dropping revelations and hilarity as footballing legends, Norman Whiteside, Lee Sharpe and Bryan Robson take to the stage to talk about their incredible careers in the beautiful game as Manchester United Legends comes to Derry.

By Staff Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:57 BST
Steve Nicol of Liverpool is challenged by Norman Whiteside of Manchester United during a First Divsion match at Old Trafford on October 9, 1985 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mike King/Allsport/Getty Images)Steve Nicol of Liverpool is challenged by Norman Whiteside of Manchester United during a First Divsion match at Old Trafford on October 9, 1985 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mike King/Allsport/Getty Images)
The iconic trio will discuss the games, dressing room and training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for the legendary club.

The guests will recount anecdotes of their playing days, on and off the field, and is a dream night for any football fan – especially those that are long time fans of Manchester United.

There will also be a Q&A which will enable fans to ask the players any burning questions they have always wanted answered.

VIP tickets are available for anyone interested. Manchester United Legends will be at The Millennium Forum for one night only on Tuesday, May 9. Tickets are available at the Forum website or by calling the box office on 028 7126 4455.

