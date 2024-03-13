Directed by Shauna Kelpie, the stage production was ‘A Communities in Transition’ project, funded by the Housing Executive and held as part of this year’s Feile events. Tuesday’s event saw some of the best acting talent the city has to offer taking to the stage and, at times, bringing the audience to tears of laughter with the witty one-liners and ‘oul Derry sayings.’

The superb cast was led by veteran actor Pat Lynch, and included young Michael O’Doherty, Francis Harkin, Maureen Wilkinson, Conor Barr, Jonathan Burgess, Brian Hasson, Spasie McGilloway, Ruairi Campbell, Aisling Hutton, Harley Nixon, George McGowan, Paul Gillespie and the children of Holy Child Primary School and Nursery Unit.

The Feile’s Gareth Stewart, in thanking everyone who attended the event, paid tribute to ‘Porphyry’ for the amazing music and Fiona Harkin, Unit 7 Audio Visual, Vinny Cunningham, Caolan McGinley, Karen Pyne, Volunteer Investment Project, North West Youth Service, Smooth Moves, and all who pulled together to make

this project happen. He extended a special thanks to all involved at Derry City Football Club who continue to bring so much joy to our neighbourhoods and city.

