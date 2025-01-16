The late Hugh 'Dick' Doherty during his Buncrana Hearts days.

The only Inishowen footballer ever to represent Glasgow Celtic F.C. is to be commemorated with a memorial plaque in his native Buncrana.

Hugh 'Dick' Doherty, a founding member of Buncrana Hearts F.C., made his debut for the Scottish giant during the 1946-47 season having initially been invited for a trial by the club in 1939. The outbreak of the First World War halted those early plans but so impressed were Celtic by Doherty that they returned with an offer after the conflict by which time Doherty had already played for both Derry City and Dundalk.

Doherty's one season in Scotland was enough to convince Blackpool to sign the midfielder with the Donegal man going on to vie with the legendary Sir Stanley Matthews for a place in The Seasiders' team.

When injury cut short his cross channel playing career, Hugh returned to Donegal to play for a number of local clubs and was involved in the development of the Inishowen League, Ulster Senior League and Ulster Football Association, continuing in an admin role well into his 90s before his sad passing back in September 2014.

And now, one of Inishowen's greatest ever players will have his amazing legacy immortalised with a permanent reminder at his former home in the town, something local Sinn Fein's Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD, is delighted about.

"Delighted that the Inishowen Municipal District has agreed that a commemorative plaque will be installed at the former home of Hugh 'Dick' Doherty - the only Buncrana man to play for Celtic FC," Mr Murray posted on social media.

"I was approached by a few local footballing people in recent times and asked to put it forward and, given the man's status as a local sporting legend, it was a no brainer, and well overdue!

"Hugh played for Celtic in the 1946-47 season before going on to play for Blackpool F.C., at a time when they were one of the top clubs in English football. Indeed, the standard at which he played is evident when you consider that he was interchangeable at the club with Stanley Matthews on the outside right, shortly before Matthews would be recognised as the best player in the world as the inaugural winner of the Ballon d'Or. Hugh would also play for Raith Rovers FC, Dundalk FC and Derry City Football Club

"He left a lasting legacy in his community as a founding member of Buncrana Hearts FC and I understand that he was still a board member of the Inishowen Football League until he passed away at 93 years of age. (Then the oldest living former Celtic player).

"He was also involved in the Ulster Senior League and was an elected member of Buncrana Urban Council, as a member of Fine Gael - something which might seem ironic as today's proposal was moved by myself as a Sinn Féin representative, and seconded by Fionán Bradley, a member of Fianna Fail. Political differences were no issue though, of course, as there was unanimous cross party support for the idea, and words of endorsement from reps from all parts of Inishowen.

"A word of thanks also to Jennifer Porter who now owns Hugh's former home for agreeing that the plaque be installed there. Hopefully it'll be a talking point for sporting people who visit Buncrana for generations to come and a lasting tribute to one of Inishowen's most accomplished sportspeople.

"Thanks too to Gary 'Gaz' McPeake and Jonathan Adair for rightly bringing this idea to my attention. Plans will now be put in place and a date for the unveiling announced soon," he added.