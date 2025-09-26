Danny Mullen of Derry City celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Drogheda United last June.

​TIERNAN Lynch reckons Derry City's trip to Drogheda United is tailor-made for someone like striker Danny Mullen.

​"His big strengths are in and around the box," said Lynch. "There's no doubt the lad has an eye for goal and I think the likes of these games, you don't get a huge amount of space to run at players or take players on, it's all very instinctive and it's probably man-made for someone like Danny Mullen where you get a half a yard or a half a chance and it's a goalscorer's instinct in these type of games. So if Danny gets his chance hopefully he takes it."

The Scotsman is hoping to do enough in the final five matches of the season to earn a new contract and he's been handed a window of opportunity as Derry's only available striker.

Regardless of whether or not he secures a new deal, he's been on Foyleside long enough to realise how much it would mean to the fans and the club to return to European competition next year.

Danny Mullen, left, celebrates with Michael Duffy after Derry go ahead against Drogheda in the FAI Cup. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"Obviously it's not nice to see one of your mates getting injured but it [Mipo Akinyemi's injury] opens a window for me to go and hopefully get in the team and see the end of the season out with a good amount of minutes and hopefully a good amount of goals as well."

It's been a tough season for the 30 year-old who has only had eight starts in 31 league matches but he's delivered six league goals so far and hopes to reach double figures for a second consecutive campaign.

"As a striker you always want to get into double figures and take it from there but when you're in my situation and haven't played as many games you kind of score as many as you can and try to help the team.

"My games to goals ratio is pretty decent. The next five games hopefully I'll be in the team and get into the double figure mark and match last year.

"It's been tough," he admitted. "It was pretty similar the year before as well. But every time I get on the pitch I always give my all and the goals to minutes ratio is always decent enough. When given a chance I will give my all and with these five games left to go I will do my best to try and put the ball in the back of the net as well.

"We were unfortunate not to get Europe last season and then you're watching these teams that are playing in it knowing it could've been us and that pushes you on more to get the club back into Europe for next year.

"When the league title race was pretty much over our aim was to finish second. You get Europa League with that as well which would be a big bonus to the club and whoever may be still here.

"We've been working on things in the background and there's a real togetherness and a really good bunch of boys who want to succeed for the club. "The points we've picked up recently is a pretty decent return especially during a tough run of fixtures that we had."

He's an honorary Derry man at this stage and he admits it would be nice to send the club back into Europe and be a part of another European adventure next season.

"Before I came over to Derry it was one of the attractions that we could get the club into Europe and go and do well. You could see the likes of Rovers getting into groups stages and so there was a real opportunity there.

"Around Derry and the community everybody wants to get into Europe and everybody wants to win the league. So there's real ambition at the club and it's nice to be a part of that.

"It's another massive game. Every game now until the end of the season is going to be massive. All the other teams play each other as well and there's going to be points dropped.

"We just need to pick up as many points as we can. Drogheda are a sticky team and are good at what they do.

"We need to try to find the recipe to go down there and get the three points and hopefully push up towards that second place and secure that as quickly as possible.

“It's a massive week but if we do things right and hopefully other results go our way as well it kind of makes the run-in a little easier but we just need to take it game by game, pick up our three points and move on to the next one."