Oxford Bulls celebrate in style at end of season awards

The club, specifically for children with Down Syndrome, rose to acclaim after a video of the team playing against Stoke City and Ireland winger James McClean went viral four years ago.

And the Bulls, founded by Kevin Morrison, have went on to enjoy celebrity status over the years with some memorable occasions including receiving a special message from Man United and Everton legend Wayne Rooney and when Keigan Taylor scored that spectacular goal against Celtic legends leaving Rab Douglas red-faced in front of the TV cameras at Brandywell Stadium - a goal watched by almost a quarter of a million people!

Bulls' player Adam Morrison also had the honour of leading the Foyle Cup parade in 2019, they took part in training with Derry City Football Club and continued on an uphill trajectory before Covid hit.

However, the brave young footballers didn't let it rain on their parade and having safely returned to action this year, they've enjoyed a hugely successful comeback, culminating in Sunday's awards ceremony at the Playtrail.

Among the prizewinners, Kyle McFaul was presented with the Young Player of the Year award, Tiernan Sweeney took home the Players' Player of the Year trophy while Adam Morrison earned the coveted Playmaker of the Year accolade.

"So the 20/21 season has come to end and we would like to take the opportunity to thank a number of people who have made this year’s event such a success in such difficult circumstances," said a club spokesperson. "Firstly we would like to thank our shirt sponsors Lynch’s Eurospar Skeoge for their unstinting support over recent years.

"Thanks also to Eamonn at Replica Trophy Cabinet who brought some football stardust to events with his FA Cup, Euros Trophy and the Champions League Trophy.

"Also a big thank-you to Damien Clifford for donating two special trophies and attending the event to present the trophies in person. Thank you also to Sean Cassidy from the Ryan McBride Foundation who is a huge Bulls fan and again attended our event.

"And finally a huge thank you to our club photographer, the one and only Peter McKane, for his superb photography."

1. Coach Helper Joel Doherty receives the Coach Helper award for 2021 from James of Lynch’s Eurospar Trench Road. Buy photo

2. Best Trainer The best trainer award for 2021 was presented to Eoin Ward by Denise of Lynch’s Eurospar Skeoge. Buy photo

3. Coach of the Year Coach of the year award is presented to Caoimhin Breslin by Conor of Lynch’s Eurospar, Skeoge Buy photo

4. Defender of the Year Denise of Lynch’s Eurospar Skeoge presents the defender of the year award to Jack Rogers. Buy photo