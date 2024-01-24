Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club announced his departure on Wednesday, stating that the former Celtic, Brighton, Luton Town, Rochdale and Northern Ireland winger, wishes to pursue a fresh challenge away from the club.

Derry City FC Chairman Philip O’Doherty said: “Patrick has been a great servant to Derry City FC in his spells at the club. He will forever be welcome in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and I personally would like to thank him for his efforts at the club. I fully respect his wishes to pursue new challenges and wish him all the best for the future.”

Mr. McCourt said: “I would like to thank the club for the opportunity as both a player and as Academy Manager and Technical Director, for which I am forever grateful.

Paddy McCourt playing for Derry City in 2007. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Margaret McLaughlin

"The 8 years I spent at Derry City FC have been some of the most enjoyable of my career, but I feel at this time that a fresh challenge is something I need to pursue.

"I appreciate the club’s understanding of my wishes in this regard. I wish the club every success in the future and look forward to attending games in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as a fan this season. Best of luck to Ruaidhrí Higgins, his staff and the players for the season ahead.”