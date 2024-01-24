Paddy McCourt leaves Derry City FC after eight years of service
The club announced his departure on Wednesday, stating that the former Celtic, Brighton, Luton Town, Rochdale and Northern Ireland winger, wishes to pursue a fresh challenge away from the club.
Derry City FC Chairman Philip O’Doherty said: “Patrick has been a great servant to Derry City FC in his spells at the club. He will forever be welcome in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and I personally would like to thank him for his efforts at the club. I fully respect his wishes to pursue new challenges and wish him all the best for the future.”
Mr. McCourt said: “I would like to thank the club for the opportunity as both a player and as Academy Manager and Technical Director, for which I am forever grateful.
"The 8 years I spent at Derry City FC have been some of the most enjoyable of my career, but I feel at this time that a fresh challenge is something I need to pursue.
"I appreciate the club’s understanding of my wishes in this regard. I wish the club every success in the future and look forward to attending games in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as a fan this season. Best of luck to Ruaidhrí Higgins, his staff and the players for the season ahead.”
Mr. McCourt spent three seasons with his home town club between 2005 and 2008 before a high profile transfer to Celtic.