Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victorious Top of the Hill Celtic team celebrate their 2015 Pat Harkin Summer Cup victory.

Brandywell Harps, a club who nurtured the talents of greats such as Liam Coyle, reaches the half century this year with celebration plans including a gala anniversary dinner dance in October and the running of a competition that has become an institution in the city, the Pat Harkin Summer Cup, now sponsored by local firm, Windows 2000 (North).

With the action having moved from it’s once traditional home of the Brandywell Showgrounds to the grass pitch at Magee’s Duncreggan student village, the blue riband summer cup is once again expected to attract the cream of Derry’s footballing talents. This year’s competition will be supporting local charity group ‘Destined’, a voluntary organisation with centres in Derry and in Feeny that seek to address the needs of people with learning disabilities in a whole life context.

The Telstar team which claimed the 2013 Pat Harkin Summer Cup celebrate their final victory over Derry City Academy.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a 2.00pm start of Saturday, August 20th for host club Brandywell Harps intriguing looking contest against Quigley Points Swifts with Foyle Harps and Christy’s Bar rounding off the quarter-final on Saturday, August 27th, also with a 2.00pm kick-off. Spectators are encouraged to make donations to ‘Destined’ at games with bucket collections in operation at each fixture. And no donations is too small with every one appreciated.

The semi-final are scheduled for Sunday August 28th (winner of Creggan/TOTHC v winner of B. Harps/QPS) and Tuesday, August 30th (winner of Derry City/Maiden City v Foyle Harps/Christy’s). The final of the ‘Windows 2000 Pat Harkin Summer Cup’ 2022 will take place on Friday, September 2nd at 7pm.

Full Schedule as follows:

Game 1: Creggan V TOTHC (Tues, Aug 16th, 7pm)

Game 2: Derry City 19s v Maiden City (Thurs, Aug 18th, 7pm)

Game 3: Brandywell Harps v Quigley Point Swifts (Sat, Aug 20th, 2pm)

Game 4: Foyle Harps v Christy’s Bar (Sat, August 27th, 2pm)

Semi-final: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 3 (Sun, Aug 28th, 2pm).

Semi-final: Winner Game 2 v Winner Game 4 (Tues, August 30th, 7pm)