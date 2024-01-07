​JAMIE McGonigle believes Pat Hoban is the type of 'proven goalscorer' and 'all-round striker' Derry City need to finally win the league title.

​The former City No. 9 departed for Coleraine this week after a two-and-a-half year spell at Brandywell and he holds the man expected to replace him in high esteem.

In fact McGonigle claims Dundalk's record goalscorer, Hoban is the missing link and tips the Galwegian to help end Derry's 27 year wait for the League of Ireland Premier Division trophy.

"If Derry end up getting Pat Hoban, he's a proven goalscorer," said McGonigle. "It's what Derry needs at this time.

"His all-round game and goalscoring, he's good at heading, he can hit penalties, he can score with his left foot, right foot, he's an all- rounded striker. His hold up play is probably the best in the league."

The Dungiven man returns to the Coleraine Showgrounds on a three-and-a-half year deal after the Bannsiders agreed a fee with the Candy Stripes last week.

It was a whirlwind 48 hours from when he learned of the Irish League club's interest to when he signed on the dotted line and his transfer was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

His game time was limited at Derry last season and after ‘open and honest’ talks with Ruaidhri Higgins at the end of the season he understood he would be playing second fiddle to the man expected to arrive from Oriel Park.

Derry’s Shane McEleney rises to challenge Patrick Hoban of Dundalk last season. Photograph by Ciaran Culligan

However, he holds no grudges about leaving Foyleside after a frustrating campaign.

He admits he was initially reluctant to leave and batted away interest from League of Ireland and Irish League suitors in the summer and the end of the 2023 season as he believes Higgins' troops are on the cusp of making history.

"It was probably part of the reason towards the end of the season that I didn't really listen to any offers because Derry is so close to doing something brilliant.

"You obviously want to be a part of making history. It's been almost 30 years since Derry won a league and I said that before I left, I told Ruaidhri that I genuinely believe that they're going to do it next year, I've no doubts about it.