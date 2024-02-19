Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Ruaidhrí Higgins pulled out all the stops to bring Dundalk's all-time record goalscorer to Foyleside in the close season and it took little over an hour for the Galwegian to make his mark with a poacher's finish from eight yards making the difference.

Hoban earlier provided an assist as Ronan Boyce opened the scoring 62 seconds into the second half with a sublime left-footed strike from distance before Brian Maher produced a smart save to deny substitute Ryan Brennan from the penalty spot four minutes later after Cameron McJannet's high boot caught Conor Kane on the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City's new No. 9 then reacted quickest after Andrew Wogan parried Will Patching's pile driver, taking a touch before rifling clinically into the back of the net to get Derry's title tilt off to a flying start, despite Evan Weir's deflected free-kick which set up a nervous final 20 minutes for the home side.

Derry City players make their way onto the pitch for the game against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney

The 32-year-old former Oxford United striker has netted 12 times past Derry over the years and received his fair share of 'good abuse' from the Brandywell fans and so he lapped up the applause as he raced towards a packed Southend Park stand to celebrate his debut strike.

"Normally it's good abuse I'd call it but that's part and parcel of the game. I love it. It's a great start for me and I enjoyed every minute of it. It's always really good getting off to a good start and personally it's also good to get a goal in the first game of the season. I can't remember the last time I did that."

And he could've added a second when he linked up with ex-Dundalk teammate Daniel Kelly inside the box before flashing a low strike across the face of goal and wide from a tight angle with 10 minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a tough enough angle. I just wanted to keep it low and hit the target but I kind of cut across a bit. I'm a small bit disappointed on that one but I felt sharp, that was the good part of it."

Ronan Boyce celebrates his opening goal with Ben Doherty and Will Patching at Brandywell on Friday.

Hoban brings a ruthlessness in front of the posts which was lacking in Derry's failed title tilt last term and he's already warming to the task after his first 90 minutes in a Derry shirt.

"I feel good," he smiled. "That's my first 90 minutes. I haven't played 90 minutes all pre-season. So that will stand to me. The games are coming thick and fast now. We have four games in three weeks.

"You have to be ready for every game and that's why we have a good squad of players who are raring to go. Obviously it's a great start to the season, first game and a win and that's what you always want."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry won just 50 per cent of their home matches last term and dropped a total of 21 points from matches at the Lone Moor Road venue - a statistic Higgins knows must simply be improved on if they're to stop five-in-a-row seeking Rovers in their tracks.

Pat Hoban celebrates his winning goal against Drogheda United at Brandywell on Friday night.

They were held to six draws at home over the course of the league campaign and Higgins believes his new striker will be key to turning those draws into wins this term.

"He's got an unbelievable knack of knowing how to score goals and big goals," said the Derry boss.