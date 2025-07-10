Patrick Hoban with his trademark celebration after finding the net for Derry City. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

PAT Hoban is understood to have agreed a deal to join Irish League giants Glentoran on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 33 year-old striker had six months remaining on his contract but found himself out of favour at the Brandywell club under Tiernan Lynch. While the transfer fee was undisclosed, it’s understood Hoban’s deal includes performance-related add-ons.

Hoban’s last appearance was as an 89th minute substitute in the 1-0 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park on June 20th and he’s been an unused sub during the following three fixtures.

The former Oxford United and Dundalk hitman played 45 games, scoring 16 goals since his arrival from Oriel Park in January 2024. Fifteen of those goals came in his maiden season under Ruaidhri Higgins who brought him to Foyleside as a solution to his team’s goalscoring issues.

Pat Hoban has signed for Glentoran. Photograph: George Sweeney

However, despite Derry rejecting approaches from Linfield and other interested parties at the start of the 2025 campaign for the Galwegian’s services, he fell down the pecking order with Liam Boyce and Danny Mullen preferred up top.

Indeed, having started in the opening day defeat to Shelbourne this year, his only other start was against St Pat’s in Inchicore back in March 3rd!

He’s made six substitute appearances and scored once from the penalty spot in a 2-1 loss to Waterford earlier in the season but was growing increasingly disillusioned.

The arrival of striker Dipo Akinyemi from York City this week signalled the end of Hoban ’s 18 month spell at Derry City as the striker negotiated a move to the Irish League where he’ll work under former Derry boss Declan Devine and his assistant Paddy McCourt in East Belfast.

The Glens, who scored 20 goals less than champions Linfield and finished in third spot last season but will be hoping the signing of Hoban can help bridge a 24 point gap the Blues held over their Belfast rivals.

It’s understood there were several clubs both in the League of Ireland and Irish League keen on signing the experience striker but Hoban felt a move to the Oval suited best.

Hoban will join 25 year-old striker Jordan Jenkins, who scored 18 goals in 48 appearances last year, as attacking options for Devine.

The Loughrea native leaves the League of Ireland as one of the most prolific marksmen and as Dundalk’s record goalscorer with 150 goals from 296 appearances – a three-times SSE Airtricity League winner and a two-time FAI Cup winner.

Meanwhile Scottish defender Kevin Holt has also been linked with a move to Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United. Dom Thomas recently made the switch to Scott Brown’s promotion chasing side and Holt is expected to follow just six months after joining the Candy Stripes from Dundee.

When quizzed about the speculation surrounding the futures of both Holt and Hoban at a club press conference on Wednesday afternoon Lynch denied reports the Scotsman could be on his way.

"No. I'm hearing all these rumours as well,” he said. “Kevin Holt's away. Pat Hoban's away. Let's go down the list of all these people who are away. If you look out the window they were all training today. Until I'm told otherwise they're all very much part of what we're doing and in my plans.”