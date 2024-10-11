Derry City Pat Hoban celebrates a goal against Bohemians at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Derry City 1 Bohemians 1

PAT HOBAN's 14th league goal of the season could prove to be his most precious yet in a Derry City shirt as the striker rescued a point against a battling Bohemians at Brandywell.

Fresh from their FAI Cup semi-final victory over the Gypises at Dalymount Park, Derry faced into a Brandywell double header against the Dubliners and Sligo Rovers on Monday night with a chance to take control of what's become a compelling title race.

Alan Reynolds' men didn't read the script as they battle to avoid being dragged into the relegation play-off spot and Archie Meekinson fired them in front after 20 minutes when getting beyond Ben Doherty to apply the finish to Dayle Rooney's searching cross.

Derry had chance before that with Paul McMullan's effort cleared off the line by Jordan Flores while Michael Duffy's free-kick was turned onto the crossbar by Kacper Chorazka.

The home side were piling on the pressure in the second half and when Duffy's sent an inswinging corner into the box on 61 minutes Hoban rose to power his header into the net.

McMullan really should've turned the game on its head late on when sub, Danny Mullen found him in space at the back post but the Scotsman somehow struck the post on the volley.

Despite huffing and puffing during six minutes of stoppage time Derry were forced to settle with a point which moved them three points off leaders Shelbourne with four games to go.

It's a worrying run of form for Ruaidhri Higgins' troops at the worst possible time having won just one of their last eight league matches but with that game in hand in four days' time when the Bit O'Red arrive on Foyleside, three points will put them in the driving seat in the race for the 2024 Premier Division title.

Smarting from that demoralising FAI Cup semi-final defeat at Dalymount Park last weekend, Bohs made an encouraging start to this league clash.

Rooney latched onto possession deep inside the Derry half on four minutes and as the home defence backed off, the midfielder accepted the invitation to shoot and Maher tipped his 25 yard effort onto the roof of the net.

Bohemians' tormentor in chief last week, Duffy was gifted a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area after Paul McMullan was brought down by Jordan Flores.It was from a more central position than the one which sailed into the top corner at Dalymount but this time Duffy's right footed strike was tipped onto the crossbar by Kacper Chorazka.

From the resultant corner, Duffy's inswinging cross found the head of Hoban but the striker powered his effort wide of the near post as Bohs got off the hook.

It was a much better spell for the Candystripes but at the other end James Clarke

Derry should've been ahead on 14 minutes when Hoban found Duffy's run and when the winger's inviting low cross was fired across the face of goal, McMullan had run ahead of the ball.

The Scotsman recovered well, however, and swung his boot at the loose ball but his strike was cleared off the line by Bohs skipper, Flores. The rebound fell to Hoban but he was crowded out by the Bohs defence and the chance was lost.

Bohemians were more clinical in front of the posts on 20 minutes when Rooney made space on the left wing before delivering an excellent cross into the six yard box where Meekisnon reacted quickest to get in front of Ben Doherty and he rifled his shot beyond Maher.

Derry attempted to hit back immediately and when Boyce squared the ball to Hoban, Chorazka made himself big at the near post to block the striker's effort.

The Brandywell club were getting closer to an equaliser and when Duffy crossed dangerously towards the near post on 38 minutes Jevon Mills got a toe to the ball to take it away from Hoban and it agonisingly shaved the back post and went behind for a corner.

Bohs soaked up the pressure but the ball broke to Doherty on the edge of the box and his strike on the half volley was saved comfortably by Chorazka.

It was an all too familiar story for Higgins' troops who haven't scored a first half goal in the league in their previous seven games dating back to June.

They certainly had it all to do in the second half to reignite their hopes for a league and cup double in the second half.

Not since a 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount back on June 13th had Derry managed to come from behind to clinch victory.

Whatever was said at the interval appeared to have the desired effect as the home lot began sharply.

From a corner kick two minutes after the restart Mark Connolly went down under the challenge of Cian Byrne inside the penalty area but referee Neil Dole was well placed and waved play on despite the protests.

The Foylesiders were dealt another blow 10 minutes into the second period when Doherty chased after a searching pass only to pull up holding his hamstring.

Higgins replaced him with Scottish striker Muillen fresh from signing a new contract midweek as Derry threw caution to the wind.

Centre half Wisdom was fortunate just to see yellow when Mr Doyle reached for his pocket after bringing down Clarke, the official ruling the defender had cover in the shape of Connolly.

Derry equalised just after the hour mark when Duffy swung in a corner from the right and Hoban powered his header into the back of the Bohs net for his 14th league goal of the season!

Derry were denied by the woodwork with 13 minutes left on the clock but McMullan really should've found the net.

Duffy found the run of Mullen with a superb pass in behind the Bohs defence and the striker's outstanding first time cross towards the back post picked out his fellow Scot but McMullan volleyed across goal and rebounded off the far post.

Six minutes of additional time were signalled but Derry couldn't find a winner and must look ahead to another crunch home clash at Brandywell on Monday night.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Wisdom, Doherty (Mullen 57); Diallo, O'Reilly, Patching (Coll 64); Duffy, Hoban, McMullan (Robertson 87).

Bohemians: Chorazka; Kirk, Mills, Byrne, Flores (Carroll 76); McDonnell (McManus 86), Devoy; Meekison (Grant 70), Tierney, Rooney; Clarke (Piszczek 76).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).