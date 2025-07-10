PAT HOBAN ended his 18 months spell at Derry City and claimed he 'didn't need any convincing' when a move to Glentoran materialised as he signed a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 33 year-old striker had six months remaining on his Derry contract but found himself out of favour at the Brandywell club and when Tiernan Lynch signed Dipo Akinyemi from York City this week, it signalled the end of his short stint on Foyleside.

He's delighted to join up with former Derry City boss Declan Devine at the BetMcLean Oval where he will be reunited with former Derry teammates Shane McEleney and Ciaran Coll.

The Loughrea native, who netted 16 goals in 45 games for the Candy Stripes, was restricted to just two starts and six substitute appearances this season as he fell down the pecking order behind Liam Boyce and Danny Mullen.

His last appearance was as an 89th minute substitute in the 1-0 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park on June 20th and he's eager to get started at the East Belfast club where he's hoping to challenge for the league title.

"I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Glentoran," said the ex-Oxford United and Dundalk hitman. "As soon as I spoke with Declan and Paul [Millar, Sporting Director], I knew it was the right move and I didn’t need any convincing.

"This is a massive club, one of the biggest north or south, and I want to play my part in bringing success back to the BetMcLean Oval.

“I’ve faced Declan’s teams many times over the years, so I know exactly how he likes his sides to play. I also know Paddy McCourt well and a number of the lads here, including Ciaran and Shane, so it already feels like a great fit. “There’s real quality in the squad and a fantastic coaching team behind it. The standards around the club are first class and the environment that Declan and his staff have built is one of the best I’ve seen.

Pat Hoban is unveiled at the Oval after signing for Glentoran for an undisclosed fee.

"I’m excited to get started and be part of it every day. “I’ve come here to work hard, earn my place and do what I’ve built my career on - scoring goals. My aim is to hit the ground running, help the team start strong and contribute right through the season as we push for trophies. I’ve heard so much about the Glens supporters and I can’t wait to pull on the shirt and give everything I have for the club.”