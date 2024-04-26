Pat Hoban celebrates his ninth goal of the season at Waterford. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

PAT HOBAN netted his ninth goal of the season as Derry City registered their first win on the road at the sixth attempt this season against Waterford at the RSC.

It was the first time this season Ruaidhrí Higgins' side have recorded back-to-back victories this term and it was a comfortable win in Munster as the Candy Stripes backed up their 3-1 win over St Patrick's Athletic last Monday with their fourth shutout victory of the campaign.

That will have pleased Higgins most as his side has leaked some sloppy goals of late but the three points also took Derry back into second spot, two points ahead of Shamrock Rovers who were held at home to Galway who host the Brandywell men next Friday night.

Derry City players celebrate in the first half as Will Patching put them ahead from the penalty spot in Waterford. Photo by Kevin Moore.

Will Patching got Derry deservedly off the mark when he nonchalantly tucked the ball into the corner of the net past Sam Sargeant on 38 minutes after substitute Daniel Kelly was brought crashing down inside the box.

Hoban, who scored on Monday night, had the ball in the back of the net shortly afterwards but his close range header was ruled out for offside.

The Galwegian then took his tally for the season to an impressive NINE in NINE starts and his fourth against Waterford this season already with a poacher's finish after Kelly's close range effort was parried into his path by Sergeant on 74 minutes.

That was effectively game over but Rowan McDonald came close with a strike before Padraig Amond crashed an effort off the underside of the bar late on.

It was a good night all round for Higgins troops who remain three points behind leaders Shelbourne.

Derry were slow to start but created the first goalscoring opportunity on 17 minutes as they broke quickly when a Waterford corner broke down. Ciaran Coll, making his 150th Derry appearance did brilliantly to win possession and showed great vision to find the run of Paul McMullan on the right who was one-on-one with a Waterford defender. The Scotsman held up the play before crossing into the box but the Blues were able to clear the danger.

Hoban was causing real problems for the home side and when he crossed dangerously into the six yard box towards McMullan and the winger flicked it into the path of his fellow Scotsman Danny Mullen who volleyed wildly wide of the mark on 21 minutes.

Just short of the half hour mark Derry came close to hitting the front when McMullan's cross found Hoban and with his back to goal the striker laid it back perfectly into the stride of Patching whose curling effort went narrowly over.

Higgins was forced into a reshuffle on 34 minutes when Ben Doherty went off injured and was replaced by Kelly who made an almost instant impact. Indeed the winger was brought crashing down inside the Waterford box as he got onto the end of McMullan's cross and the referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Patching who nonchalantly tucked the ball into the corner of the net to give Derry the lead on 38 minutes.

Hiban had the ball in the back of the net three minutes later when he got onto the end of a beautifully floated free kick and headed past the keeper but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Derry started strongly in the second half and Hoban came close with an effort before Danny Mullen bought space when Ronan Boyce took away two defenders with clever run over his shoulder but the striker's tame effort was easily gathered.

Hoban doubled the lead when Kelly weaved inside two defenders inside the box before his scuffed strike through the legs of a defender was palmed into the feet of the Derry hitman who fired clinically into the roof of the net from six yards.