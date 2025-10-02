Patrick McClean is loving his second spell at Sligo Rovers.

​​PATRICK McClean quit football to work on a building site in Dublin in February 2023 - a decision he believes helped him fall back in love with the game.

The Creggan man was just 26 at the time but felt he was missing out spending time with his friends and family while he became disillusioned with the managerial upheaval at Glentoran.

He opted to press the reset button and try a career path which looked appealing from the outside.

His weekends were his own, however, he quickly realised after five months that 6am starts and long, gruelling hours on the sites wasn't for him.

Patrick McClean is relishing his return to Brandywell.

The Sligo Rovers defender doesn't regret his decision as it made him realise what he had left behind. Now he's relishing getting paid for doing what he loves to do.

"I probably used the wrong word when saying I was retiring at the time,” he explained. "I knew I'd probably be back playing football again but there were a few things going on in the background. The bottom line was I fell out of love with the game.

"I was living away from home. There were a few personal issues going on and I just felt the club wasn't helping me at the time.

“I felt I'd rather take some time out, work on myself instead of being away from friends and family, suffering so that was my decision and it was probably the best thing I ever did for my football career.

"It made me fall in love with football so much more. I definitely took it for granted before. Once I stepped away and was doing 12 hour shifts on a building site, you quickly learn that football is the best job in the world.

“Big up to people who get up every day for the past 10 or 15 years and do those shifts in building sites because it's definitely not easy.

"I quickly learned it was definitely not for me. It was something I [initially] wanted to do - to have that freedom of just living life but there's nothing that compares to getting paid to do what you love doing.

"That's what football is. It's something you've played your whole life and then it becomes your job. You're getting paid to do something you love."

He returned to Glentoran five months later before eventually finding his way back to the Sligo Showgrounds where he's discovered a 'new lease of life' in the League of Ireland.

"I've got a new lease of life. Every day, I love getting up and going to training. I actually hate having days off. I don't know what to do with myself. I'm just sitting around bored.

"I love going to training. Before, I saw training as a chore. Even in my younger days I've never felt this way about football, constantly just wanting to be on the pitch. Even when I'm injured or sick or carrying knocks, I just want to be on the pitch playing football."

Sligo boss John Russell has been a positive influence and McClean’s summer arrival at the Showgrounds has coincided with the Bit O'Red's climb up the table as they bid to beat the drop.

”It was an easy decision. Once I heard Sligo were interested. I had been there before,” added the defender who made 25 appearances for Sligo during his first spell.

“I knew the people and knew what the club was all about. It's a real community based club and everyone just wants to do well. You can see the numbers coming through the gates and cheering us on which is massive.

"It's one of those clubs where you just want to do well for the people. There's so many volunteers here. They don't get paid and you see them in here working every day. Those are the type of people that drive you on.

“It was a very young squad and bringing in a few experienced heads has helped. I feel like it's just clicking now and it's about building on it. Hopefully come next year we can add a few more and kick on.”

McClean made his second debut at Sligo against his hometown club last summer and was instrumental in the comprehensive 2-0 win, scoring the opening goal.

“I actually sat at home and watched the Waterford game, the game before where Derry won 7-2.

"I was watching it thinking; 'jeez, I'm in for a tough game here'. I don't honestly know, it's one of those games, it's just a bounce. I'm fresh into the squad. I have a point to prove to teammates, the fans and everybody.”

He’s back at Brandywell on Friday night for the first time since 2018 when he was part of the Sligo team which won 2-1.

He predicts Friday’s game will be a much sterner test than the reverse fixture in the summer.

"I feel like this game is going to be a lot different. It's going to be more of a battle. We obviously need the points and Derry need them as well. So it's definitely going to be a good, exciting game.”

Whether he's been at Waterford or Sligo, he's always raised his game against Derry.

"You know what it is? You obviously have friends and family watching. When you're getting that wee bit of abuse too from the sidelines, people think it might throw you off but it gives the opposite effect and makes you want to do better.

"Hopefully it will be quiet on Friday," he laughed.

