Patrick McClean when representing Derry City in 2018.

PATRICK McClean has urged Derry City fans to 'get behind' manager Tiernan Lynch and 'give him time' to achieve success with the Brandywell club.

​The 28 year-old Creggan man was taken aback to hear rumours of dressing room unrest at his hometown club ahead of Derry's trip to Drogheda United last Friday night.

He's at a loss to understand the apparent discontent amongst Derry fans on social media and the 'stupid' rumours circulated last weekend given the club's lofty second place position in Lynch's maiden season at the helm.

And having played against Lynch's NIFL Premiership winning Larne team during his time at Glentoran, the experienced centre half is confident the Belfast man will eventually bring trophies to Foyleside if afforded the time.

"Tiernan's come in and I think he's doing a great job," said McClean who will return to Brandywell with Sligo Rovers tonight. "I see social media and understand he's getting a lot of flak and you see all the rumours going around. It's so stupid.

"Just get behind the manager. Give him time. They're sitting second in the league in his first season. What more do you want?

"As a fan looking at that, I'd be thinking 'I'm happy with that'. I know there's been some poor results but that's football."

McClean, alongside his Sligo teammate and fellow Derry man Ciaron 'Jackie' Harkin were receiving the same messages signalling turmoil at Brandywell last Friday and can understand how unsettling they were for the City players preparing for one of their biggest games of the season.

"We saw everything and obviously Jackie's down here with me and I was asking him if it's true and he told me it wasn't. I watched the Drogheda game and you saw Mickey Duffy's interview after and he hit the nail on the head. They're together.

"The boys in the dressing room - that's outside noise that they don't need. As a group you're probably looking at that thinking 'where's that come from?' You're probably looking at other players asking 'did you say that' or 'did he say that' and that's something you don't need.

"As a Derry fan, get behind the manager and give him a chance. I know Tiernan well and he's a good man and a great manager. I played against a lot of his teams and they're very, very tough to play against. So given the time I think Tiernan will do well." McClean was breaking through the Derry ranks 10 years ago when the club was battling to avoid the drop but he's certain the club are now going in the right direction.

"I think Derry fans have short memories. They were at the bottom end of the table not so long ago. So I think it's going in the right direction.

"Yes, I understand there's been a lot of money spent but it's about getting it right and getting that consistency."

The 6ft 2’’ defender’s last competitive visit to Brandywell was in August 2018 with Sligo when the Bit O’Red came from behind to earn a 2-1 win. McClean is relishing the opportunity to play in front of the Derry support. He left Derry for a second time in 2019 for Glentoran as his relationship with certain individuals at the club became strained.

However, he’s a Derry fan at heart, just not on Friday night!

“The last time I played at Brandywell competitively would've been with Sligo and we won the game 2-0 I think. I would love to see Derry make it. Just obviously not on Friday. Being a Derry lad, whenever I left Derry I was quite bitter about how it ended. I never actually fell out with the club, it was more individuals.

"Whenever I left I just wanted Derry not to do well. The more I sat back, I realised it was just as much my fault as it was anyone else's.”