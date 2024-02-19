Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​McEleney was a notable absentee from the teamsheet ahead of kick-off on Friday night as Derry opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Drogheda. Higgins revealed afterwards the midfield maestro sustained a minor groin injury during the week.

"Patrick played in every pre-season game and picked up a really minor groin issue where, if he aggravated it, it would've set him back for a few weeks so we weren't prepared to take a chance," said the City boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If it was the last game of the season he would have played. Going off the advice of our medical staff, we would've taken a small risk if we had played him on Friday and he would've missed a few weeks. I'd be hopeful if this week goes well he will be available for Sligo. Again we will see how the week goes.

Derry City captain Patrick McEleney at the club’s Fans Forum held in the City Hotel on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney

"He's in a really good place physically but he sat it out and thankfully we were able to get the three points in his absence."

Defender Mark Connolly who missed a large chunk of last season through injury was taken off after sustaining a knock against Drogheda and the club are awaiting the results of a scan taken on Monday to assess the extent of the damage.

"Mark Connolly will get his scan on Monday morning but we don't know at this stage where he's at. It's not ideal. I thought Shane [McEleney] came on and was excellent, he steadied us up. Mark got a wee niggle in the first half so we'll need to see what that is."