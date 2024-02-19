Patrick McEleney expected to be available for trip to Sligo Rovers
and live on Freeview channel 276
McEleney was a notable absentee from the teamsheet ahead of kick-off on Friday night as Derry opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Drogheda. Higgins revealed afterwards the midfield maestro sustained a minor groin injury during the week.
"Patrick played in every pre-season game and picked up a really minor groin issue where, if he aggravated it, it would've set him back for a few weeks so we weren't prepared to take a chance," said the City boss.
"If it was the last game of the season he would have played. Going off the advice of our medical staff, we would've taken a small risk if we had played him on Friday and he would've missed a few weeks. I'd be hopeful if this week goes well he will be available for Sligo. Again we will see how the week goes.
"He's in a really good place physically but he sat it out and thankfully we were able to get the three points in his absence."
Defender Mark Connolly who missed a large chunk of last season through injury was taken off after sustaining a knock against Drogheda and the club are awaiting the results of a scan taken on Monday to assess the extent of the damage.
"Mark Connolly will get his scan on Monday morning but we don't know at this stage where he's at. It's not ideal. I thought Shane [McEleney] came on and was excellent, he steadied us up. Mark got a wee niggle in the first half so we'll need to see what that is."
"We're going to pick injuries up here and there but we have an outstanding squad and players who are top level who are ready to come in."