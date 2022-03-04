Patrick McEleney marks 200th Derry City start with winner at Shelbourne

Goalscorer Patrick McEleney in action against Shelbourne at Tolka Park. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

PATRICK McEleney marked his 200th Derry City start with a precious 73rd minute winner against Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

It was the Shantallow man's 41st goal in total for the Candy Stripes and while it certainly wasn't one of his trademark strikes from distance, it was enough to send Ruaidhri Higgins' unbeaten side top of the table.

With the game in the balance, substitute Matty Smith produced a superb cross into Eoin Toal and when his downward header was stopped by Lewis Webb, McEleney swept the ball home from two yards.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors withstood some late pressure but saw the game out to make it two wins from four.

Higgins made two changes from the team held scoreless by Sligo Rovers on Monday night.

Ronan Boyce was handed his first start of the season while Danny Lafferty returned to the starting line up at the expense of James Akintunde and Ciaran Coll who both dropped to the bench.

In the absence of Ciaron Harkin who was present in the stands after being ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, Cameron Dummigan was deployed in central midfield alongside Patching.

It was a scrappy opening to the match as Derry struggled to keep possession or find an opening through a rigid Shels defence.

The home side were first to threaten from Conor Kane's Cross from the left but Boyd had to crane his neck to meet it and headed high and wide on 19 minutes.

McGonigle was presented with his first sight on goal three minutes later when latching onto Boyce's ball over the top but the striker sent a low shot into the hands of Lewis Webb.

Moments later Thomson floated a cross in from the left and found Kavanagh who peeled off Ledwidge but glanced his header the wrong side of the post.

Shels almost capitalised from the game's first corner on 34 minutes taken by McManus and spilled by Brian Maher before a Derry defender cleared the danger.

Damien Duff's side were dealt a blow on the stroke of half time when Jack Moylan who looked a real threat on the break, pulled up clutching his hamstring, signalling the end of his evening.

He was replaced by Derry native Jordan McEneff, described by Higgins as one of the best footballers he ever seen as a young teenager.

Overall it was a frustrating half for City and the teams went in at the break deadlocked.

It was a lively start to the second half and from a Patching corner Lafferty found space but his header was headed clear by McManus.

Smith was introduced from the bench on the hour mark and the game was turning in Derry's favour.

McGonigle came closest when he turned neatly and sent a decent effort over the crossbar on 62 minutes.

The breakthrough arrived on 73 minutes as Smith crossed invitingly into the box and Toal's downward header was saved by Webb but McEleney pounced to tap in from close range.

With five minutes of stoppage time signalled by the fourth official Shels pressed for an equaliser with Kane coming closest with a strike wide at the back post with 60 seconds to go.

Derry did enough to see the game out and make it eight points from the opening four games and a second consecutive clean sheet.

Shelbourne: Webb: Wilson, O'Driscoll, Byrne, Ledwidge, Kane; Coyle (Anaebonam 60), McManus, Dervin; Moylan (McEneff 44), Boyd (Farrell 76): Subs Not Used: Clarke, Hawkins, Thomas, Hamilton, Connor, Toure.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce (S. McEleney 87), Toal, McJannet, Lafferty; Kavanagh, Dummigan, Patching, Thomson (Smith 60), McEleney (Akintunde 76); McGonigle; Subs Not Used; Gertrude, Coll, McEleney, Storey, Mason, Porter, Mullan.