The Foylesiders must overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg of their Uefa Conference League first round tie, something never achieved by an Irish side in Europe.

McEleney, who was part of the Dundalk side who defeated Riga in the Champions League qualifiers on penalties in 2019, believes it's an 'achievable' task.

"I believe so anyway and I'm sure the other lads think the same," said the City playmaker who reckons it's vital the visitors get the first goal in the game.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins pictured with Patrick McEleney during a training session at Riga FC's stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

"You have to try and get the first goal and then anything is possible. We're all really looking forward to it.

"Anything can happen. I've been in these positions before where they're at home, if we got the first goal it gets itchy. They're a good side and you still have to show them the respect they deserve but we're looking forward to it."

The 28 year-old netted two incredible strikes on his last game on the continent against Vitesse Arnhem last season for Dundalk and while he's been adapting to a more defensive role in the heart of the City midfield this season, he knows Derry must be more offensive than they were in the first leg.

"Definitely, I know I need to be able to hurt teams. With the personnel that has been out injured, (Cameron) Dummigan has been out and Jackie (Ciaron Harkin) and people in that defensive midfield position, you have to do a job in there and I find myself there.

"Obviously you want to get into attacking areas where you can hurt teams, especially myself and Patch (Will Patching) and guys like that. Hopefully we can start kicking on and hurting more because it is down to myself and Patch to be the people that do that and we won't shy away from that responsibility either."

Riga made 10 changes to the team defeated 2-0 in the Latvian Cup against Valmierias last Sunday with a debut for new 1.6 million euro signing, Croatian, Hrvje Babec, showing the financial gulf between the two sides and the vast difference in squad size.

A familiar face for McEleney is former BATE Borisov midfielder, Yuri Kendysh who he played against Dundalk in the Champions League in 2016. He missed the first leg on Foyleside but is expected to be involved this evening.

It's a huge challenge for the Derry players but McEleney has vast experience in European competition himself and can't wait for kick-off.

"If you actually sat down and had a good think about it, there's a massive gap," added McEleney. "I'm sure you saw that with their attacking players. Maybe not so much in their back four but their attacking players and that's where they kill you in Europe. Once they get into the final third they go up the gears and your head is on a swivel because you're not used to it.

"I looked at their team and they made loads of changes on Sunday and it's alright when you can do that. They basically have two teams and they left a couple of the lads out completely. Again it shows you where they're at. We'll go and have a proper go.

"They have Kendysh to come in and I think he's played in the Champions League group stages with BATE so that again shows you the gulf in class.

"I don't think they will sit in and play defensively at home with the attacking players they have at their disposal. Time will tell. They're obviously quite comfortable on the ball between their two centre halves and two sitters. They moved it quite well. We'll have to pick our moments and especially in the heat which is going to be a factor."

The Derry team departed from Dublin airport on Wednesday morning on a direct commercial flight due to the lack of available charter flights. Hardly ideal preparation as they mixed with club supporters on the three hour flight to the Latvian capital but Ruaidhri Higgins was happy his team were in top shape having spent the previous night in Dublin after training at Abbotstown on Tuesday.

They got their first look around the Skonto Stadium yesterday evening as they trained in the soaring heat, the same ground they earned a 1-1 draw against Skonto Riga in 2009 thanks to a Tam McManus goal, set up by Higgins.

The City boss will leave it until the last minute to assess the fitness of right back Ronan Boyce who picked up a knock in the first leg at Brandywell.

Matty Smith, who received a straight red card following a clash with Riga wingback Glody Ngonda in the second half of the first leg tie, is suspended.

While long term absentee Michael Duffy travelled with the squad following his recovery from a broken leg and took part in training yesterday, the game might come too soon for the winger. His presence in the matchday team, however, will provide a huge boost for Higgins' troops.

Derry are unbeaten in nine of 11 matches on the road this season in the league and McEleney believes with the pressure off, they could give the estimated 300 strong travelling Derry support 'something to scream about.'

"We've been brilliant away from home. I think there's loads of factors to do with that. We've played really well, especially in the big venues. In Dalymount we won. Tallaght, ,against Shamrock Rovers, we played well and were stung when we completely deserved to win the game. So we will be at it. The boys are hurt. The next day after the first leg, it was quiet because we want to do well as much as everyone else.