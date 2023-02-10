​The City skipper acknowledges Rovers remain the benchmark as the Dubliners seek an historic four-in-a-row under Stephen Bradley but after tasting FAI Cup success last season, the midfield maestro expects the Candy Stripes to 'kick on' from last term's title tilt.

Derry proved to be worthy rivals to Rovers in 2022 but once the title race fizzled out with four games to go, the Tallaght men galloped to a third consecutive league title win by 13 points in the end!

The Foylesiders have strengthened in the close season with the additions of Adam O'Reilly, Colm Whelan, Ben Doherty, Tadhg Ryan and the expectant arrivals of Matt Ward and Ollie O'Neill on loan from Ipswich and Fulham respectively.

Derry City skipper Patrick McEleney celebrates the big win over Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last February. Credit: Kevin Moore/mci

And while McEleney reckons teams will up their games against the cup champions this year, he believes Rovers are very much the team to catch in the League of Ireland.

"It's a big year, especially after finishing with silverware last year," agreed McEleney. "I think there was an expectancy on us last year as well anyway so I don't think it will be anything we're not used to.

"The new boys have come in and done really well. Obviously time will tell on how everyone settles but (having) numbers is a good thing if you want to be successful. Going from past experience you need high numbers to compete.

"It's a hungry group especially because there are demands on us. We're going to be a big scalp for teams. Teams will be out to beat us. That's something we have to embrace if we want to be successful and be a good team you have to take that on your shoulders."

Andy Lyons may have departed to Blackpool from Rovers but McEleney expects them to be a stronger force this year. The Hoops have kept the majority of their title winning squad together and added the likes of talented ex-Bohs midfielder Liam Burt, Trevor Clarke (loan from Bristol Rovers), Estonian international midfielder Markus Poom and striker Johnny Kenny (loan from Celtic) to their ranks.

"There's no doubt (Rovers are the team to catch). I know I sound like a broken record but they are. Look, you don't win league after league and get into the group stages in Europe if you're a bad side and he's kept all their team.

"I know they lost Andy Lyons but they've strengthened. There's no doubt about it. They've signed players who we all know can be there and do the business so it's just about trying to catch them again.”

The President’s Cup clash between the pair will be a good gauge for both teams and while McEleney expects a high tempo encounter, he won’t be reading too much into the outcome of the match.

“It's just a game. We're not leading up to it like a big cup final or anything. It's more for preparation for the week later and I'm sure everyone is on that wavelength.

"We're at home and there's going to be a big crowd. Your performance takes care of itself whenever there’s a big crowd at the Brandywell.

