The 31 year-old Shantallow man's absence has been greatly felt for much of the season having started just nine league games in 2023. He hasn't completed 90 minutes since the 1-0 at Tolka Park back on March 31st but showed once again on Friday night how influential he is to the team, even when not 100 per cent fit!

Indeed, the midfield maestro pulled the strings as Derry put FAI Cup finalists St Pat's to the sword during the early stages of the league finale at Brandywell and he was singled out for special praise by Higgins who described him as 'the top player in the country'.

"Patrick travels to Sweden in the next couple of weeks and goes to get an operation on possibly both his Achilles," confirmed Higgins. "We started him tonight because we knew there was nothing coming up after this game. He'll probably be sore now for a week or so.

"So that's the plan. You saw how influential he was in the game. If we could get him fit and healthy then we know we've got the top player in the country."

It wasn't just McEleney's absence through injury which contributed to Derry's failed title tilt as he was joined for long periods on the treatment table by the likes of Cameron Dummigan, Michael Duffy and Mark Connolly while Will Patching was playing through the pain barrier during the first half of the season before sorting a knee injury.

The prospect of having some of his most experienced and talented players back available next year fills Higgins with optimism and he's hoping they can all come through pre-season injury free.

"Dummigan and Mark [Connolly] have played less than half the games this season," stated Higgins. "Patrick has played less than half. Duffy has been carrying an injury from the summer onwards. He's not moving as freely as he would like and has to do his work in the off season to get that right.

Captain Patrick McEleney, leads out the Derry City team at the Brandywell Stadium.