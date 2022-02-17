Patrick McEleney unfazed by pressure as Derry City star returns to Dundalk

“I don’t think the pressure is any different,” he said. “I’ve always had that. Growing up I had it even when I started here at Derry when we were in the First Division. There was pressure on us to win it and I was only 17 or 18. So I’m used to that. Obviously this year is slightly different.”

The 2022 campaign has certainly caught the imagination of Derry fans who have renewed optimism following the close-season signings of McEleney, Michael Duffy, Will Patching, Matty Smith, Cameron Dummigan et al. Players with a winning mentality and a list of honours on their respective CVs.

The stylish forward left Derry at the age of 22 to join Dundalk in December 2015 in a move which reaped its rewards as he picked up three League of Ireland titles, two FAI Cup winners’ medals and two League Cups - not to mention qualifying twice for the UEFA Europa League group stages.

“When I left Derry I got on well with Kenny (Shiels) and still spoke to him afterwards. I think I’m clever enough to understand the game and I knew Dundalk was the right move at the right time and that was proven right.”

Few could argue it wasn’t the right decision as the two clubs veered in totally different directions. He returns home having won the lot domestically but he’s certainly not back at Brandywell just for sentimental reasons. No, he’s back in the peak of his powers and with a fire in his belly as he hopes to help bring silverware to the club.

His exquisite second goal against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa League last season made him a social media sensation and it was a reminder of his exceptional talent.

A highlight reel of goals and assists which could rival the best in the game is partly responsible for the excitement and anticipation steadily building around Foyleside since he announced his pre-contract agreement with Derry back in August last year.

The 29 year-old Shantallow man knows how to win championships and while it’s his intention to help Derry win trophies, he moved to temper expectations knowing exactly the ‘dedication’ and share of fortune that’s needed to sustain a title challenge.

“Everyone seems to be talking about us winning the league but I think it’s important we don’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got a new team together and it can take time. Having said that, if the pressure wasn’t there then we wouldn’t be doing our jobs right.

“I get it (the expectations),” he continued. “We have good players but that can only count for something if we all come together, fans included. I think everyone has to be going in the same direction for us to make anything of the season.

“Trust me, I’ve been there and winning leagues is not about just a couple of months and a few games, it’s a full year of dedication and everyone pulling in the right direction, home and away. So I know what it takes and know how hard it is. Don’t underestimate it.”

So what are his own expectations?

“It’s a tough one to nail down - it’s so early. Winning a trophy isn’t easy, whether that’s the FAI Cup, the League Cup, and just even qualifying for Europe is a hard thing to do. It showed last year with what Derry did and it went right down to the wire. We’re really looking forward to it and whatever comes of it is down to us.”

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins has never concealed his admiration for McEleney’s ability and moved fast to get him on board for the coming season. There’s a mutual respect between the pair and McEleney, who claims he ‘owes’ his manager a debt of gratitude, believes the Limavady man will get the best out of him this year.

“Ruaidhri is brilliant. I worked under him at Dundalk when he was assistant and you could see his qualities then. That year we nearly won the treble and that was a large part down to him as well. I played alongside Ruaidhri, I know him inside out and we have the same beliefs in football. He gets the best out of me. He used to do it as a player and he gave me a sore touch when I needed it. I trust him 100 per cent and I think he does with me too.

“'Respect’ is the word,” he continued. “If he asked me to run to Cork tomorrow I would run to Cork. That’s just the way he is. He’s been that good to me as a person, on and off the pitch since I was 18 or 19 that I still owe him. That’s how it is.”

It must seem like an awfully long time since he announced his Derry return last summer but after overcoming a slight calf injury in pre-season, he’s back on the pitch doing what he does best and he’s been impressed with how the new-look squad is shaping up.

“It’s been a long time,” he smiled. “It’s been a long stretch but pre-season has been brilliant getting everyone together and it’s been really sharp. It’s a really honest group and we’ll see where it takes us.

“I’ve been impressed with everyone’s attitudes with things like the running (drills). There’s no hiding place and it’s not easy and that’s where you can tell someone’s character and what’s in them. Everybody has given it 100 per cent and then in the games we’ve shown our bit of quality. Hopefully that all stands to us and when the moments come.

“I missed a couple of weeks with a niggle. It was more precautionary than anything else. I was training away and I’m happy with where I’m at. Dundalk is obviously the first game and I’m really looking forward to it. I’ll be ready when it comes around.”

Whether it was the work of the football gods or simply the luck of the computer-generated fixture draw, Derry are scheduled to play Dundalk on the opening night of the season as McEleney, Duffy, Patching and Dummigan return to their former stomping ground. It was also the final fixture of the 2021 season which added an extra backstory to the occasion.

‘Fats’ is forever grateful to Dundalk for his success at the club but he’s excited to return to Oriel Park as a Derry player.

“It was obviously amazing times for us and I can’t speak highly enough of Dundalk as a whole. The club and the town, it was brilliant for myself and my family. I’m really looking forward to the game and I have a job to do for Derry and that’s how it is.

“It’s mad how it’s worked out. You’d nearly think it was fixed,” he joked. “You have to play everybody anyway so it doesn’t really matter when you play them.