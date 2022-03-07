Derry City matchwinner Patrick McEleney unmoved by Shamrock Rovers' stuttering start

Patrick McEleney turns to celebrate with the travelling Derry City support after giving the visitors a second half lead from close range against Shelbourne. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The 29 year-old Derry playmaker was a key part of Dundalk’s title winning squad in 2019 when the Louth side overcame a seemingly insurmountable 13 points deficit from leaders Shamrock Rovers and completed an incredible 28 points swing to clinch a fifth championship in six seasons.

And so three-in-a-row seeking Shamrock Rovers’ stuttering start to the current league campaign, which has included defeats to Derry City and St Pat’s, isn’t considered a turning of the tide or reason to hand the Candy Stripes the favourites tag, according to McEleney despite many observers tipping them to maintain a challenge.

McEleney ensured Ruaidhri Higgins’ side returned to the league summit when expertly firing into the Shelbourne net 17 minutes from time at Tolka Park on Friday night as the Brandywell side extended their unbeaten start to four games.

It’s been hugely impressive bearing in mind they’ve travelled to Dundalk, hosted Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers and faced a tricky test against a resolute Shels side on a suspect pitch in Drumcondra.

‘It’s only a start’, however, says McEleney who refuses to get carried away; “It’s a competitive league,” said the experienced Shantallow native. “Obviously I’ve been in teams that won leagues and haven’t got off to the best of starts. I think we were 13 behind one time at Dundalk and won it by 13 or 14 so that means absolutely nothing (Rovers losing twice already).

“For me, you just take care of your own business and tick them off. It’s just a start and as I said to the boys there, you must tick them off. You come in, do your business and get out. We did that tonight. We need to look at the final third but up to there we were in full control.”

It was a new-look front three with McEleney joining Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh as the furthest forward and while the attempted intricate passes in and around the opposition box didn’t always bear fruit, the talismanic Derry man is confident that will improve as the season progresses.

Patrick McEleney in control against Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

“We were always in control of the game,” he claimed. “The final third, maybe cutting edge, we can sharpen up a wee bit but we’ll look back on these and say ‘good win’.

“We never really seemed in trouble and that’s a good thing but in the final third I think it will come. Those wee, sharp movements, getting in around the box and a bit of belief. As I say, that will come but we’re taking points and that’s the main thing.

“Probably for the fans looking in, we didn’t have many chances and they didn’t see us winning it but the belief was always there from my side and I’m sure from the boys on the pitch.

“Grinding out wins is important especially if you’re looking to be successful,” he added. “It’s just a start. Once we get into the middle of the season and we have our bodies back and everyone fully at it, I think we’ll be a match for anybody. I think we’ve proven that already but it’s just as start, that’s all it is.

“Every game in this league is hard. Outside the box and inside the box and a couple of wee movements and wee things will flow but it’s a new team too. Myself, Jamie and Brando as a front three, we’ve never really played together. Only a few times, maybe twice so you have to take that into consideration too and get used to players.”

His winning strike was his 41st for his hometown club and opened his account for the season on his landmark 200th start. It wasn’t a spectacular trademark strike from distance but he needed to be alert and sharp to pounce on the initial save from Welsh keeper Lewis Webb.

“I was in the right place at the right time,” he declared. “Luckily it fell to me. Every manager I’ve played with has been on my back about scoring tap-ins so that should keep him quiet for five,” he laughed. "Brilliant. I’m happy to contribute and get the goal. It’s going to be somebody else’s turn at another time and that’s the way it has to be if we’re to be a successful team.”

After a tough start, Higgins will no doubt have privately targeted a decent return of points from games against Shels, UCD and Drogheda and with three in the bank already from that mini-run of fixtures, McEleney is hoping to build momentum.

“You could look at it like that, obviously you have a bunch of games where you can try and take good points. As I said, it’s a start and I think we can only get better which is a really good thing. “