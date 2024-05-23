Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​DERRY City skipper Patrick McEleney is 'begging' the club's fans to keep the faith with the Brandywell club still well poised in the title race at the midway stage of the season.

​Shamrock Rovers' 1-0 victory over the Candy Stripes in Tallaght on Monday has breathed new life into the champions' title charge but McEleney isn't too disheartened by what was a frustrating performance from Ruaidhri Higgins' troops.

He's won three Premier Division titles during his time at Dundalk and if the Shantallow man believes Derry remain in an envious position in second spot with a cluster of home matches to come, perhaps we should all take stock.

The visit of Sligo Rovers to Foyleside is the first of those three home games in the next four fixtures and McEleney hopes Derry can give the home support 'something to sing about' as they bid to take advantage of rivals Shelbourne and Rovers going toe-to-toe in Tallaght.

"It was disappointing," agreed McEleney. "I don't think we played to our capabilities for the first time in a while. I think we have competed and played quite well recently. Look, we can't get too high or too low. That's the way the league is. It's a tough league.

"We're not happy with the result but the good thing for the players is we have a game on Friday. It's a quick turnaround for us and we're at home.

"If someone had said to us we would be a couple of points ahead of Rovers halfway through the season, I know the other night was disappointing, but would you have taken it? Possibly. We have a load of home games coming up now and I think everyone needs to get together, players and fans included, and see if we can kick on.

"We're in a race, that's the way it is! There's no getting away from it, we're halfway through it and I just feel if everyone can get together, hopefully we can give them something to sing and shout about. That's down to us but we can all really stick together and give it a big push.

"We're in a position now to really kick on and have a good crack at it. We're going to need everybody. "

While Derry have a run of home games, McEleney knows Sligo, the in-form Waterford and fourth placed Galway can ask serious questions about the Foylesiders' title credentials. However, he sees it as an opportunity to take advantage of playing in front of the home support.

"If you put a run together in the league you'll find yourself in a good position, that's the way it is. It's a really tough league and probably the toughest it's ever been.

"We're really looking forward to the back end of the season now. I'm just begging everyone to get together and give it a really big push. It's a two-way street with us and the fans. We have to give them something to shout about. I get that. Especially now with a load of home games coming up I think we can give it a really big push altogether."

He may have missed the majority of the season through injury but showed his class once again when providing a stunning assist for matchwinner Paul McMullan against St Pat's in Inchicore last Friday.

McEleney's playing 'catch-up' but his presence in the matchday squad has no doubt provided the team with a huge lift.

"Boys are nearly 20 games ahead of me already so I need to play catch up. At the minute I'm just using my experience but I will get better, there's no doubt about it.

