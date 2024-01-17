​PATRICK McEleney has warned Derry City's rivals that a fired-up Pat Hoban with a point to prove will be a dangerous proposition for opposition defences this season and he's just relieved to be on the same side.

​The City skipper is excited to reunite with his former Dundalk teammate who he spent three seasons with at Oriel Park and admits he can see a renewed 'hunger' in the eyes of the Galwegian following his acrimonious departure from the Co. Louth outfit.

Lilywhites boss Stephen O'Donnell described the high profile split as a move made 'in the best interest for both parties' but Dundalk's loss is Derry's gain according to McEleney who knows exactly how Hoban responds to adversity and a challenge on the pitch - a scenario he reckons will work in the Brandywell club's favour.

"The worst thing you can do is poke the beast," declared McEleney. "He's probably been questioned wrongly but it's going to be to our benefit because if you actually know him well enough, it's probably the worst thing you can do to him.

Derry City’s new striker Pat Hoban pictured at the Brandywell Stadium, on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney

"I'm just hoping he has the bit between his teeth now and he's obviously surrounded by boys who know him and boys who trust him and he trusts us so that can only be a positive thing."

Hoban visited the home of McEleney the night before his unveiling as a Derry City player last week and he recognised an ambitious glint in the eyes of the former Oxford United man.

"You can see it in his eyes. He's hungry and probably knows he's in a team now that can go for things and he'll be looking at medals and trophies. So hopefully we can make that happen."

Hoban's first goal against Derry came in a 7-1 defeat at Brandywell when he was representing Mervue United - a game 'Fats' scored from the halfway line! He went on to score a further 11 goals against the Candy Stripes for Dundalk and has always been a menace for the home defence.

"He's been the best striker in the league for a long time. Obviously people in the Brandywell have watched him score goals against us for a long time. So to have him on side now is a big positive."

Developing chemistry between Hoban and Derry's offensive players shouldn't be an issue as the striker enjoyed a prolific partnership with Michael Duffy and Daniel Kelly in particular during the time at Oriel Park. And 'Fats' knows exactly what he can expect from City's new No. 9.

"His game has never been running, hustling or sprinting around. It's to get in between the posts and get him the ball. And that's our job.

"We have a good squad there now and we're in a good place. Everyone always mentioned the relationship myself and Mickey have but it kind of went under the radar the partnership Mickey and Pat had at Dundalk. They linked up really well together and set up each other's goals and knew each other's game. It's exciting.

"He knows every number and can name you all his goals. That's a good thing for a striker. They're wired completely different than everyone else.

“I've played with him for a few years and played against him and as a centre midfielder playing against him, when Dundalk had the ball I'm looking over my shoulder in case he's pinning somebody so he can't get it into his feet.

"That’s the biggest compliment I can give him. I don't really have to look for many other strikers in the league but I know when we're playing against him you have to check your shoulders because if they get it into his feet you're in big trouble, especially outside the box or if he has runners off him.

"If the ball goes wide as a centre midfielder I'm not even looking for midfielders I'd be looking to get in his line to stop him from heading the ball.

“He's a threat from every angle to be honest. He's got so many goals from wide free kicks, corners, obviously penalties, he's just a goalscorer so lets hope he does the business.

"You don't want to be putting too much pressure on him. Not that he will care," he laughed.

"There's probably no point in me playing it down, saying we should give him time because he thrives off the pressure. The worst thing you can do is poke him. Let's just hope now it all comes together."

Hoban has been training with the City squad since last Thursday but played no part in the 2-2 pre-season friendly draw with Finn Harps as he gets himself up to full speed.