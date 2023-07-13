The Derry City skipper has twice reached the group stages of European competition and has made 44 appearances on the continent with both his native Candy Stripes and Dundalk.

He will lead his hometown club out onto the pitch at Tórsvøllur, the Faroe Islands' national stadium tonight (K.o. 7pm) as they take on HB Tórshavn in the Uefa Europa Conference League first round, first leg tie.

It's the most exciting time of the season for the 30 year-old Shantallow man and he's hoping Derry can keep it going for as long as possible.

"For me, as a player, it's the most exciting part of the year," he said.

"Obviously I've done quite well in the recent past getting to the group stages so I can only help the players given my experiences and what we have to do. It's an exciting game for us and one we're looking forward to."

Playing European football is something he reckons players shouldn't take for granted.

"It's important. It doesn't come around all the time and you're not always guaranteed Europe. So I think you need to be ready and set up properly and have a proper go at it. I think we're ready."

Derry City skipper Patrick McEleney in action against FC Riga in Latvia last summer. Photograph by Kevin Moore (MCI Photo).

The City playmaker, who made a timely return from injury in the 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers last Friday, has played against Faroese opposition before. Dundalk saw off the challenge of KÍ Klaksvík 3-1 in a Europa League play-off in 2020 at the Aviva Stadium.So he's fully aware that this could be a tricky encounter against the 23 times Faroese champions who are ranked more than 80 places above Derry.

"Yes, it's a difficult tie but I think we can do a job. They can play, there's no doubt," he warned. "They have good players, they're expansive and can play around the press.

"Having watched Torshavn it will be a tough game. I don't want anybody looking in thinking this is game over. It's not. These will be two tough games because they're well drilled.

"We're not taking it lightly. It's a tough game but you have to tell yourself it's over two legs too. The experienced lads will have to tell others to breathe at times especially over there but I think we'll be ready."

His European experience will be key in terms of game-management.

"Even last year when we went down to Riga here when we were at home and pushing to equalise and leave the back door open. You forget yourself and that you have another game. Just small things like that where you have to think during the game but that all comes with experience and people around being able to tell you that.