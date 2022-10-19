News you can trust since 1772
Goal celebrations from the TIP Titans centre forward during last week's Peace Games competition.

Peace Games at Foyle Arena

The Peace Games tournament, which proved to be a massive success, took place at St. Columb's Park’s Foyle Arena, last Friday.

By Kevin McLaughlin
3 minutes ago

Teams from throughout Derry city and county including Limavady and Strabane all took part and enjoyed the competition.

1. Peace Games

Destined FC celebrate winning last week’s Peace Games tournament, which took place at the Foyle Arena.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. Peace Games

Tuned-In Project Titans, who competed in the Peace Games, which took place at Foyle Arena.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. Peace Games

The Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with some of the staff from the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust during Friday’s tournament.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. Peace Games

Another goal celebration in style at last week's Peace Games, which took place at Foyle Arena.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

