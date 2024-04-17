Their epic journey began back in October 2023 when they were drawn against St Louis, Ballymena, recording a hard fought 3-0 victory.

Talisman, Eoin opened the scoring before the effervescent, Daire opened his account.

The second half was all about team captain, Finn, who added further gloss to the scoreline. Charlie played Finn through, but Finn was brought down in the penalty area after a typical mazy run, dusting himself down, slotting home the penalty, ensuring his side’s safe path into the last 32 of the illustrious competition.

Up next was a tough tie against local rivals, Holy Cross, but midfield general, Louis, grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck early on, setting up goal machine, Finn to add another to his account.

College ‘keeper, Joseph was soon called into action, pulling off a magnificent finger-tipped save, ensuring his team remained in front before Finn added another to his tally. Holy Cross battled their way back into the game and deservedly pulled one back before Seamus restored his team’s two goal lead, following an excellent cross from Cain before Holy Cross grabbed another.

Finn, recorded a remarkable hat-trick after neat work by Oisin, Emmett and Harry on the College right, ensuring St Columb’s progressed to the last 16 with an impressive 4-2 scoreline.

St Columb’s knew they had a stern obstacle to overcome when they were drawn away to the ever-impressive, Edmund Rice in the last 16. A lot of credit must go to the Antrim side who gave their Derry rivals little time to settle on the ball. They clearly did their homework, stopping St Columb’s from playing their normal passing game. Despite this, the College pressed for the opener, which came on the stroke of half-time when Finn tapped in after good work from Sean and Alfie on the College left.

Edmund Rice pushed hard for an equaliser but found Kian and Ronan on top form at the back for the College. The Derry youngsters booked their place in the quarter-final when that man, Finn smashed home, following neat work from James on the College left.

The quarter-final against Sacred Heart (Omagh) was an even contest between two well-matched sides. It was the Omagh side who settled quickest, creating several chances but Harry in the College goal was on top form. Once the College settled into their passing game, they opened the scoring through the impressive, Daire, following neat work from Daragh on the College right. However, as is always the case in

football, you are at your most vulnerable just after you have scored and Sacred Heart replied immediately after an exquisite finish from their number 9. The score remained 1-1 after full and extra-time, leading to a dreaded penalty shootout.

To their credit, the College youngsters kept their composure with Finn, Seamus and Matthew, dispatching their penalties to book their place in the last four of the tournament.

This was followed by an intense semi-final versus much fancied, OLSPK, which burst into life when Daire scored from Alfie’s pass. The College looked to have booked their place in the final when Finn put them two up, but being the outstanding team they are, OLSPK roared back into the game after a brilliant finish from Ollie.

OLSPK pushed hard for an equaliser, but the College defended in numbers and were relieved when hearing the full-time whistle, signalling their passage into the final.

The College face another colossal task to maintain the trophy that they won last year when they play, Belfast giants, St Malachy’s, in the final at the Blanchflower Stadium on Thursday, 18 th April, kick off, 11.00 am.

Manager, Ryan Horner, was clearly delighted at reaching another final, remarking: “This is my 18th College team and we have been very fortunate to reach 12 finals, but this has been our most difficult passage.

"Credit must go to the full squad of players who have overcome very difficult opposition to get here.”

Coach Xavier Prigent also heaped praise on the players for their endeavour throughout the campaign, admitting; “it has been an extensive and taxing campaign, but the attitude of the boys since the start has made it all worthwhile. They have trained vigorously every week and deserve success.”

This team is indebted to the work of Year 13 trio, Jack, Luke, 13B, and Luke 13D who have enjoyed coaching the squad. Jack admitted, “I have been impressed by both the quality and industry of all the young lads involved. They are a huge credit to the school and it is a privilege to work with them on and off the pitch.”

Horner and Prigent expressed their gratitude to the parents of the boys for their continued support and encouragement with Horner commenting, “without them, the exemplary attendance to training would be impossible.”

Horner concluded by thanking team sponsors, Powergen Consultancy Services NI Ltd, for their support throughout the year.

The St Columb’s squad consists of 19 players with every member making an invaluable contribution to the team reaching the final.

Sean (Forward): A technical player who is a nightmare for opposition defences when he is on his game. Has excellent dribbling ability and provides a real spark for the restof his team.

Seamus (Defence and Joint Vice-Captain): A powerful defender who leads by example, missing little in the air or on the ground. He poses a real threat to the opposition from set pieces and is a vital ingredient of the team.

Ronan (Defence): The most versatile and honest player in the squad. Can operate anywhere in the back four to equal effect, which is a wonderful option for his team.