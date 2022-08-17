News you can trust since 1772
Young soccer stars Cain Murray, Adam McLaughlin and Sean Lockhart enjoy the Ryan McBride Summer Soccer Academy at Brandywell Stadium. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

PHOTO SPECIAL: 22 pics from the Ryan McBride Summer Soccer Academy

The emphasis was on fun, friendship and of football at this week's highly successful Ryan McBride Summer Soccer Academy at the Brandywell Stadium.

By Michael Wilson
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:23 pm

Kids from as young as three were put through their paces by qualified coaches across numerous drill and exercises designed to ensure smiles were the end result of an event that continues to grow annually. Here are a few of the defining images from the week, all supplied by Jim McCafferty Photography.....

1. PHOTOS: Ryan McBrde Summer Soccer Academy

Nine years old Aisling Doherty packs a punch with this shot into the top corner during shooting practice on Monday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. PHOTOS: Fun at the Ryan McBride Summer Soccer School

HEADING ABILITY. . . .Harry Morrow, Aodhan Doherty, Shea McClenaghan-Wilson and Sean Morrow practising heading on Monday. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. PHOTOS: Fun at the Ryan McBride Summer Soccer School

Sean Lockhart manages to clear his lines despite his laces being open at the Ryan McBride Summer Soccer School. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

Photo: Jim Cafferty

4. PHOTOS: Fun at the Ryan McBride Summer Soccer School

'High fives' for a job well done at the Ryan McBride Summer Soccer School this week. (Photo: Jim M cCafferty)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

