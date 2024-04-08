Clubs members past and present were in attendance in the County House in Lifford to honour the club which was founded back in the 1970s and started life as Westbrook Celtic, playing in the Derry & District League which then covered counties Derry and Donegal.

The club moved to Cockhill in 1974 and became Cockhill Celtic, entering the Inishowen Football League becoming five times winners of that league. The club entered the Ulster Senior League in 2005 and went on to dominate, winning a total of 11 Ulster Senior League titles. In the 2022-2023 season the club were the runners up in the FAI Intermediate Cup after coming within a kick of a ball of bringing the trophy back to the county.

The ceremony was presided over by Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Martin Harley, Chief Executive John G. Mc Laughlin, and the MC for the evening was Mr. Patsy Lafferty, Director of Housing, Corporate & Cultural Services.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Martin Harley was delighted to host the Civic Reception acknowledging that: “This is an incredibly special day for the players, both past and present, the managers, coaches, everybody associated with the club and all their family members.” He further stated that: “Support and encouragement of managers, coaches and club staff play a crucial role in the development of the players and the Club.”

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John G. Mc Laughlin said: “This current bunch of players have set a precedent for future generations, demonstrating that through perseverance determination, and hard work, we can conquer any challenge. Their accomplishments serve as a beacon of hope for our youth, encouraging them to dream big and reach for the stars.”

The club was presented with a specially engraved piece along with an official scroll marking the occasion of the civic reception. The lcub thanked the Council for honouring them in this way and attendees were treated to refreshments after the event in the Lifford Old Courthouse.

